Tough choices but one conclusion

Dear Editor,

The Gold Rush administration, led by our energetic, focused and nimble leader and prime minister of our wonderful nation, Perry Gladstone Christie (PLP-Centreville), will be returned to office by a reduced majority. We, as a party, will suffer defeat in six constituencies. I have been called and proven to be many things to many people but I publicly profess to be a political prophet. It has been long said, however, that a prophet has no honor in his own country.

In a few short months, if not weeks, you all will be called upon to make some tough political choices, which have the potential to impact you, your family and associates for years to come. On the one hand, we have the iconic Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), which appears, sometimes, to be out of touch with its core and base supporters.

Many of our Cabinet ministers and some of the backbenchers have self-elevated themselves to such high levels of inaccessibility that it is a phenomenon of gigantic proportions.

It is my sincere opinion that many who are in office today will not be there tomorrow. It is as simple as that. The same old, same old will not work or even be contemplated this time around.

What about the so-called opposition forces and the others of the delusional rump opposition and the grouping led by boys in short pants and girls in fluffy skirts? The choices, while apparently tough, are clear. The Bahamas can either chose to continue the progressive movement and public policy initiatives which PGC and the Gold Rush are noted for or she, God forbid, may seek to rekindle a “romance” that has never lasted beyond the first night of the political honeymoon.

The FNM has issued what it calls its manifesto, and I congratulated them on that. It is well known that pen can put anything on paper with immunity and impunity. The people of this wonderful nation called the Commonwealth of The Bahamas are now beyond semantics, platitudes and more fake calls by Siren and her seven sisters and three hobbled brothers. Ten, of course, has always been the number of perfection.

The others, of whom my second favorite female in frontline politics, Loretta Butler-Turner, putative leader of the rump and seventh dimensional Official Opposition, is to be counted, are doomed to a political death by a thousand cuts. LBT’s best logical and pragmatic posture should be to eat humble coconut tart or benny cake, shut up and sit small and come back home to the PLP.

Hope Strachan (PLP-Sea Breeze) is my favorite female Cabinet minister and MP. She has a fantastic future ahead of her and will, at the appropriate juncture, emerge as deputy prime minister of our blessed and highly favored nation.

This, dearly beloved, was not revealed to me by flesh and blood but by the spirit of the most high God. The PLP is a progressive and nation building organization and, more importantly, a solid team.

Under our assorted administrations we have advanced the social and economic issues of all of our people of goodwill and right-thinking minds, but especially those of the so-called females of the species. Look around, my brothers and sisters. The sky is the limit this time around for all Bahamians.

I am not, directly, an advisor to the prime minister, but in recent times, he has allowed me several unscripted meetings to talk and exchange views on any number of issues. He and I are on the same page, along with my personal political overlord, Philip Brave Davis (PLP-Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador), DPM and minister of works and urban development, that despite the tough choices we will prevail.

It is important, however, that you and all of those under your ambit of influence register to vote. It is incumbent that no ballot/vote be spoiled, despite the call by a handful of obviously misguided #fake@ intellectuals to suggest otherwise.

The choices will be tough, but ask yourself: Will I entrust my future and that of my family to power-hungry individuals, or move forward with a team led by a man of destiny?

To God then, in all things, be the glory.

– Ortland H. Bodie Jr.



