Dictatorship or democracy

Dear Editor,

I found it disturbing that while Holocaust survivor Eva Schloss was sharing with Bahamians her memories of the horrors inflicted on humanity by the Nazi regime, our government was busy tabling the Interception of Communications Bill 2017, which would allow them to intercept and examine a person’s communications via telecommunications, Internet and postal services.

Also I have not forgotten the gifts to the government of anti-riot gear, tear gas launchers, gas grenades and armored vehicles from our Chinese “benefactors”, all of which paints a picture of totalitarian tendencies.

I cannot help but remember the poem written by Pastor Martin Niemoller, who lived through the same perilous times as Eva Schloss.

“First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out – because I was not a socialist.

“Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out – because I was not a trade unionist.

“Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out – because I was not a Jew.

“Then they came for me – and there was no one left to speak for me.”

– Ian Mabon



