VAT unfairness

Published: Feb 13, 2017

Dear Editor,

Hello from South Carolina, U.S.A. Having come to this wonderful country for one or two weeks for the past 50 years, I would hope you believe that my wife and I love The Bahamas.

My problem right now is I feel it is unconscionable to exact VAT on the staples that families need just to live. Milk, eggs, butter and other food staples should be exempt from VAT, and l would be happy to stay, come back or just keep writing until fairness returns to this wonderful nation.

 

– John W. Matthews, Mount Pleasant, South Carolina


