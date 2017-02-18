FNM: ‘More fire!’

Dear Editor,

I’m going to make this letter short and sweet.

During election time in The Bahamas at rallies and conventions and some other places, and sometimes even before or after election time, what is the response line from the crowds when a speaker yells out “PLP”? The crowds shout back in unison, “All the way!” Very effective.

However, what is the response line to a speaker who yells out “FNM”? The crowds don’t really know what to say. FNMs have no response line to shout back at the speaker, except to say the innocuous “yeah”. Not so effective.

In my humble opinion the FNM needs a more flamboyant and impressive response line to any speaker yelling “FNM”.

When a speaker yells “FNM”, all attendees to a rally, or a convention, or wherever, should shout back with “More Fire!” To me this response line is succinct and appropriate and, more importantly, potent and powerful given the fact that the official symbol of the party is a burning torch.

Do you think they would do it? Do you think that FNMs everywhere would use this poignant response line?

I truly believe that it would take some influential FNM members to begin to encourage use of this response line so that FNMs everywhere would use it and it becomes an integral part of the FNM vernacular.

I personally can’t wait to see what happens.

Let’s try it out now. Marvin: “FNM!” You and your readers: “More fire!”

That works for me.

– Marvin G. Lightbourn



