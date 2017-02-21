The election to come

Dear Editor,

The Bahamian people this year will have the opportunity to select which political party will solve the crisis on crime, education, unemployment, the $7 billion debt problem and Standard and Poor’s downgrade to junk status of the Bahamian economy.

It is my sincere hope that the political parties are able to share a vision on how to diversify The Bahamas’ economy; to reduce the dependence on providing food from the United States; to improve local Bahamian farming to supply hotels and food stores. It would also be important for the political parties to stop corruption by having an anti-corruption bill added to their party platforms to be introduced and passed to stop corruption in government.

I wish the Bahamian people God’s blessing. The voice of the people will speak loud and clear in the general election this year. My thoughts, heart and prayers are with the Bahamian people and their children’s future.

– Pedro Smith



