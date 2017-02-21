Long Island does not belong to Loretta

Dear Editor,

Loretta Butler-Turner, the outgoing MP for Long Island, claims that she still subscribes to the policy/tenets of the FNM. But I am confounded by the actions and utterances of Butler-Turner and her surrogates of late, chief amongst them The Long Island Runner News; that entity masquerading as a newspaper. They have used every opportunity at their disposal to attack the ratified FNM candidate Adrian Gibson, and by extension party Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis.

I would have thought as an opposition candidate Butler-Turner and her minions (I won’t name you, we know who you are) would have used their resources to attack the PLP. Are Adrian Gibson and Dr. Hubert Minnis the enemy now? I thought the PLP was the enemy.

So, I can only conclude that Butler-Turner and her fellow travelers have decided that if she can’t have the Long Island seat then neither can the FNM. Well, Loretta, in the words of Minnis, Long Island does not belong to you. And Adrian, when they go low, you go high; eagles don’t fly with chickens.

– Vaughn NP Scriven



