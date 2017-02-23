Be safe Bahamas

Dear Editor,

It is a joy to know that we are heading towards an even more saved Bahamas; a royal people, a holy nation. Thank you, editor, for your continued support to make The Bahamas a more peaceful and caring country. We say again, thank you.

We celebrate the Lord in The Bahamas and as true Bahamians we should submit to the Constitution of The Bahamas where it clearly demands the right to Christian values.

Happy we should be this year Bahamas. Yes, of course, it is an election year, but even in this election season we shall celebrate the Lord for all the good things he has done for us in these Bahama lands.

2016 is behind us and truly the Lord Jesus, editor, He actually turns the storms away and keeps us. For this reason we must give thanks. Let the adorning of peace be upon all Bahamians as you deal with one another daily, with the expectation of peace in return.

Bahamas, you matter not only to the FNM or other political parties. You matter to God – a nation that strives on the principles of righteousness. Be strong, Bahamas, in your endeavors to see a more peaceful, loving and caring home; to make our neighborhoods a more safe community. Let safety be the motto at work, at school, on the playgrounds and wherever we are at for the joy of the Lord is your strength.

The commissioner of police along with members from his team are commended by many for such an excellent job in their efforts to eradicate crime out of The Bahamas. When there are cries among the poor and even the rich and middle class, there is still the importance of not allowing our anger to dominate our actions and thinking, but to remain in a joyful state at all times. The prison or holding cells are occupied by persons who can now confess that their anger and lust was the reason for the lock up. You are responsible to protect your border or sphere. Allow safety to motivate you.

Fathers, it is our duty to protect, guide and teach the younger ones, as keeping The Bahamas a safe place is vital to our existence and livelihood. Let the joy of teaching return in the schools and the fear of disaster be cast away from The Bahamas.

The church is doing a good work for the Lord, and Bahamians and residents alike. People are thankful to God for the soup kitchens, the feeding centers and all the other help provided. We must put aside false protection, which always leads to problems. False protection is when you know your son, brother, uncle or nephew has an illegal firearm and you as a decent citizen refuse to report it to the police, believing that the illegal gun is good for family protection. This concept is false. You may honestly purchase the illegal firearm for protection, but sometimes disputes create a dominant anger force that leads one to seek the illegal fire arm as a resolution.

Let joy be on your streets as the children play in your neighborhood. Say a good word to the young man with his face all screwed up. Tell someone about the job that is hiring. Let’s be kind to our visitors, the guests who come to our shores. Let respect, honesty and appreciation be shown to our beloved investors.

Bahamas, we are a safe nation because the Lord kept us and keeps us, but let us make The Bahamas the safest vacation spot in the world.

Be blessed Bahamas.

– Rodney ‘Tyga’ St. Jour



