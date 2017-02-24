The economic manifesto: A dream or reality?

Dear Editor,

More than two generations ago the late, irreplaceable Sir Lynden Oscar Pindling, our visionary former premier and prime minister (the first of the latter), outlined his then plans to economically empower the Bahamian masses. We achieved political freedom, but the economic components continue to elude us to this very day. Why, editor and readers, do you think that this phenomenon still exists?

Our political masters, so to speak, are loathe to remove or eliminate the wicked and diabolical patronage and dependency systems by which they control the unwashed masses. It is as simple as that. It is to be conceded that the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) way back in the day did assist in the creation of a handful of millionaires and others of material wealth and trappings. The PLP is still the only political entity which has a track record in this regard.

The FNM is perceived to be the party of privilege and one that does not have the economic interests of the unwashed masses at heart. Mind you, this might not be the case, but in our political arena, perception often starts to look like reality. The other political entities and caucuses have not yet been able to persuade the voters to give them an opportunity at governance, so we do not know, for real, at this juncture, what they are capable of.

The PM must get on message as it relates to the economic empowerment of all Bahamians who are prepared to work to elevate themselves in meaningful ways. I, as a trained economist and one who has owned extensive businesses (and made on-time pay rolls), am tired of hearing our politicians talk only about jobs, especially in construction or working in the hospitality industry. It appears as if they believe that is all you all are capable of.

Get a job paying a few hundred dollars per week, finance a bubbler motor vehicle, secure a mediocre home in a government subdivision with an exorbitant mortgage, or be enslaved to a callous landlord; shut the hell up and live until you die an ignoble death. That is all that most of you all aspire to anyway, so that is precisely what they dish out to you – shaving cream while calling it pabulum.

Entrepreneurship is a rare class of economic evolution, but too few Bahamians are prone to establish a business. The cultivated mind set is that you all better do not try to aspire to too much this side of the Jordan. You all have been brain-washed, especially at election times, to settle for a small piece of dry bread and foul smelling drops of water.

– Ortland H. Bodie Jr.




