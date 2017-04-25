The sleeping prime minister



Published: Apr 25, 2017

Dear Editor, Nomination Day was held on April 20. PM Perry Christie was nominated for the Centreville constituency for the ninth time. In a photo with the PM sitting at the nomination table that went viral on social media, he was seen with his head slumped forward. Christie appeared to have fallen asleep. This photo was similar to another one with the PM asleep onstage at an event in North Andros. The said event was the renaming of the Nicholls Town Primary School in honor of Androsian educator Clara E. Evans. Another Facebook photo of the PM sleeping onstage while either Fred Mitchell or Dr Michael Darville addressed the audience made the rounds on social media. There are about five other photos of the PM in slouch positions that have been posted on social media. At a recent rally on a Family Island an exhausted looking Christie was standing behind the podium as he was being introduced. His age was accentuated in that photo. At 73, the PM is old and tired. The Facebook photos of him asleep have become popular memes around the country. They remind me of Charles Perrault's Sleeping Beauty. While some have made light of Christie falling asleep incessantly at public events, the time has come for the hundreds of PLP stalwart councillors who are diehard Christie loyalists to face the reality that Christie may no longer be physically fit to lead their party or this country. He has nothing left to offer this country. I think it is time for Christie to hang up the gloves. The physical and mental grind of the rallies as well as the duties of the PM are taking an exacting toll on the 73 year old body of the PM. Father Time is finally catching up to a man many thought was immortal. To many young Bahamians, however, he has become the sleeping PM. — The Whistleblower

