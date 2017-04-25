Bran McCartney as leader of the FNM

Dear Editor,

Do you consider yourself to be an astute Bahamian? You don’t have to be coy Editor, I won’t judge you for being braggadocios. You can tell me if you consider yourself to be more informed about Bahamian politics than the average Joe Blow on the streets. You certainly have the advantage, because you publish all the latest news that goes on in our little country. And what has been making the newspapers in our commonwealth for the last five years? That’s right, five years! Well Editor, it is this — the sustenance of The Democratic National Alliance (DNA) political party in The Bahamas. And it has been around on the Bahamian political scene for more than five years now. No one, and I mean no one, in The Bahamas who is as astute as you are Editor thought that this genesis of a party had any chance in hell of surviving. But, they are still around today, ready and waiting to contest the next general election.

During the last general election (2012) the DNA made a respectable showing at the polls (taking their youth into account) by garnering approximately 8.5% of the popular vote. The results were totally unexpected, even by, in my humble opinion, members and supporters of this fledgling party. Subsequently, after the dust settled the DNA secured for themselves the nomenclature of being a “spoiler party”. What does that mean? Well Editor, when you take into consideration that during the last election, after all the votes had been tallied and the official outcome made public, the PLP had amassed for themselves (approx.) 48.6% of the popular vote and the FNM picked up (approx.) 42% of the popular vote, theory dictates that if the DNA had not thrown its hat into the ring and the 8.5% that they had garnered had been transferred to the FNM, theoretically speaking, the FNM could have won the election. But, that is just conjecture. Possible, but still a guess.

In the ensuing years, the hierarchy of the DNA, its members and its supporters did not take too kindly to the common practice of Bahamians to continue to refer to the DNA as “the spoiler party”. Editor, there is an old adage that says “The truth hurts”. And it is my humble opinion that there is some truth to that designation. Furthermore, even The Bible will tell you that the truth will make you free. Having regard to what The Bible says, in my humble opinion, it would be prudent for the DNA to wake up and smell the coffee, and come to the sensible conclusion (as I think most Bahamians have) that their chances of winning the government during the next general election are very slim. Would you consider that calculation to be reasonable, Editor?

Kindly allow me to theorize on the mindset and the voting patterns of the Bahamian people. What am I talking about? Well Editor, in my mind I have come to the conclusion that, based on my more than 50 years of experience on this earth, Bahamians cast their votes in 3 basic ways. Before they mark their “X” on the ballot, Bahamians take into consideration: (1) The qualifications of the candidate offering themselves for service as a Member of Parliament; (2) Their loyalty to a particular party; and (3) Who the leader of any particular party is.

If most Bahamians are like me (and I don’t know if they are), the individual who leads a particular party weighs heavily on my decision as to how I will mark my “X” in a general election.

I’ll get right to the point Editor. I like Bran McCartney (leader of the DNA). He is of my generation and everything in his character, personality, intelligence, oratory skills, charisma, sense of humor, and other idiosyncrasies make him the man that he is today. In my book, he is a natural leader! And, as far as I am concerned, my humble opinion is such that it was his leadership of the DNA that caused that party to brag of such an admirable showing during the 2012 general election. However Editor, I am not naïve. Even though I would one day want Bran to take up the mantle of prime minister of The Bahamas (and I wrote another letter to you explaining as much, appearing in the September 30, 2016 edition of The Nassau Guardian), I am one of those persons in this country who thinks pragmatically, and has relegated the DNA to third party status in The Bahamas. That reference is not a good one. In fact, it is downright derogatory, plain and simple. And I apologize, but I happen to be one eligible voter who happens to have a firmly held belief that the DNA is just too immature of a party to expect to wrest the reigns of power from the PLP in 2017. They are only five years old for God’s sake!

Having said that Editor, do you know what would persuade me to seriously consider casting my vote in favor of Bran and his party next month? The topic has been discussed in the public domain ever since Bran disassociated himself from the FNM five years ago. What am I talking about? It is the same ole’, same ole’ — if the FNM should lose the May 10th general election and the DNA should do the same, in all likelihood, why doesn’t Bran swallow his pride and return to the FNM, and his supporters follow him? However Editor, it is my humble opinion that Bran should not even consider reaching out for the olive branch that I have heard has been extended to him on numerous occasions by the small and big in the FNM, if he is not offered (unequivocally) the leader’s post of that party, of course after going through the formalities of inner party elections. Hubert Ingraham did it in April, 1990. And afterward he became prime minister in a short space of time (August, 1992). And it does not help Bran that, right now, the DNA is commonly known as a one-man party.

I don’t have to tell you Editor, that concerning this same issue Bran has incessantly and adamantly made his position on the matter clear — he is not going back. His image is ubiquitous in the media, concomitant with the comments and stories about him. You can’t miss it.

But, Editor, there is still hope. Hope? Are you kidding me? Yes, hope Editor. Do you know why? Because Editor, this is politics and Bran is the quintessential politician. And good politicians don’t reveal their hand until it is the perfect and opportune time to do so. And so, I choose to believe that Bran will do the right thing when the time comes. And if he does, he certainly has my vote. But even before then, on May 10th, the DNA can count on my vote — only because of their leader, Bran McCartney.

Thank you for your valuable time and space in your newspaper.

— Marvin G. Lightbourn



