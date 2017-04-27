Dear Editor,

Daniel 4:17 says, “The Most High ruleth in the kingdom of men, and giveth it to whomsoever He will, and setteth up over it the basest of men.” God did that in the time of King Saul and chose the young boy David as the new king of Israel (1 Samuel 16:1-13). God did it again during the fall of Babylon and the rise of the Medes and Persians (Daniel 5:25-30). And now God is about to do it again.

On June 7, 2016, the handwriting appeared on the wall for the PLP government and the verdict was given: “Thou art weighed in the balances, and art found wanting.” Daniel 5:27. That verdict will be carried out on May 10, 2017.

For all of you who are on God’s side, and may have some uncertainty, James 1:5 says, “If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God.” Jesus also said, “Ask and it shall be given you.” Matthew 7:7.

So Bahamians, pray, pray, pray and allow God to direct you in selecting the new government of The Bahamas.

“God has spoken, let the church say, amen.”

– Pastor Jeremiah Duncombe



