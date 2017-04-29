|
March on to glory and to God by Rex Major
Published: Apr 29, 2017
Dear Editor,
I would like to recommend to all Bahamians a powerful book, “March on to Glory and to God” written by great Bahamian evangelist Rex Major. It is a great book and was really informative about our Bahamas leading up to independence and after, spiritually uplifting and so true. I have read many books and can truthfully say this book is one of the best.
I think it should be required reading in every school in our Bahamas. Also, it should be read by every Bahamian citizen. I wish a copy could be given to every member of Parliament and all those that will be running for office in our upcoming election.
- Jerry Pinder