Date:
March on to glory and to God by Rex Major

Published: Apr 29, 2017

Dear Editor,

I would like to recommend to all Bahamians a powerful book, “March on to Glory and to God” written by great Bahamian evangelist Rex Major. It is a great book and was really informative about our Bahamas leading up to independence and after, spiritually uplifting and so true. I have read many books and can truthfully say this book is one of the best.

I think it should be required reading in every school in our Bahamas. Also, it should be read by every Bahamian citizen. I wish a copy could be given to every member of Parliament and all those that will be running for office in our upcoming election.

- Jerry Pinder

 


