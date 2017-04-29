Independent Speaker of the House of Assembly

Dear Editor,

Do you know what the Westminster system of government is? I’m sure that you do. It happens to be the system of government that we in The Bahamas have chosen to pattern our system after, as founded and followed by The United Kingdom. We, in The Bahamas, being a former colonial jurisdiction, have found it easier to just blindly follow what had been left in place for us by our colonial masters. My question to you, Editor, is this — “Should it be that way?” I mean, just because we met this system in place does not mean that we must recklessly adhere to it, does it?

In our inherited system, during the upcoming May 10th general election next month, we will elect 39 members of Parliament (MP’s). Subsequently, both the governing party and the official opposition party, and any independent MPs, will all vote for one of them to assume the illustrious position of Speaker of the House of Assembly. I happen to believe that the speaker is the single most disadvantaged member of Parliament in our system of governance. I mean, it is a paradox when you determine that the speaker is the only MP that is not allowed to speak on behalf of his constituents! Don’t you find that to be a head-scratching conundrum, Editor? I mean, that is what he was sent to Parliament for — to speak on behalf of the people who sent him there! Not just speak from the speaker’s chair and act as referee between the governing party and the opposition party.

Don’t misunderstand me, Editor, I am in total agreement that there should be a Speaker of the House of Assembly. I am just interjecting here that the speaker should be a non-MP. The governing MPs, the opposition MPs, and the independent MPs should consult with each other and offer a name for speaker from the wider Bahamian community for sanction by The Governor General of The Bahamas. And that person should not have any party affiliation or not seem to have any party affiliation within this country. It would be my suggestion that, that person could even be a foreigner. You see, Editor, you would want that person to be as independent as possible so that debates in the House would occur fairly and without favor. After all, isn’t that the overriding objective of the speaker of the House?

It is my humble opinion that the newly elected government of The Bahamas should use any processes available to it, including reconvening the much touted Constitutional Commission, and any future Constitutional Commissions, to initiate machinations, the purpose of which would be to ensure that the necessary amendments in our constitution are morphed to reflect this proposed condition. It is necessary that it be done!

Thank you for your valuable time and space in your newspaper.

- Marvin G. Lightbourn



