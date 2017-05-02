GB Junkanoo Carnival was a major flop



Published: May 02, 2017

Dear Editor, Junkanoo Carnival has often been hailed as one of PM Perry Christie's crowning achievements this term. The inaugural event in 2015 as well as in 2016 were smash hits. Despite costing taxpayers $12 million in 2015 and $10 million in 2016, Christie still managed to salivate in the event's apparent success in drawing massive crowds. The kick off event in 2015 on Grand Bahama drew crowds estimated at 30,000 over a two day period. With a population that is just over 51,000, an event that manages to draw 30,000 on Grand Bahama is simply phenomenal. All things considered, the event was also a huge success in Freeport last year. However, if the saying is true that the numbers tell the story, then Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival 2017 Freeport portends a looming disaster for the PLP on May 10. Held on April 28 and 29 on Taino Beach, the event was a complete flop in terms of attendance, based on what I am seeing from the photos circulating on social media. If 1,000 attended the kick off event this past weekend, it was a success. The PM has to be embarrassed. One can read anything into the dismal attendance at junkanoo carnival, but you cannot get away from the fact that the PLP's popularity has plummeted on that northern island. The poor showing was the people's way of protesting this government. The poor showing gives us a gauge of the mood of Grand Bahama voters. True, the event drew large crowds in the previous two years. But one must take into consideration that 2015 and 2016 were not election years — 2017 is. Those who stayed away did so in order to send a clear message to PM Christie that they are not pleased with his performance and the slackness he has allowed to go on in his administration. They didn't want their attendance to be misconstrued as an endorsement of the PLP. It is not looking good for the PLP over on Grand Bahama. Grand Bahamians are ready to give the PLP an overwhelming rejection. People throughout the country are simply fed up with all the foolishness that has been going on in this government, along with the blatant arrogance of Cabinet ministers such as Allyson Maynard-Gibson, Jerome Fitzgerald, Michael Halkitis, Fred Mitchell, and Shane Gibson, to name a few. As it stands right now, the PLP will be very fortunate to retain West End and Bimini. Pineridge, Marco City, Central and East Grand Bahama will be going FNM. – The Whistleblower

