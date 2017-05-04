Non-voting Cabinet ministers in House of Assembly

Dear Editor,

Do you like our system of government as it is structured now? I don’t. Do you want to know why, Editor? Well, I’ll tell you. We, in The Bahamas, by patterning our system of government after the Westminster system of government, have caused ourselves to be disadvantaged, in that, as part of that system the prime minister, in the past, and after the upcoming May 10th general election next month, will only be allowed to choose his Cabinet ministers from a very small pool of the 39 members of Parliament (MP’s) that will be elected to that place by the Bahamian people (and a wider pool of any citizen of The Bahamas). As it stands now, according to the constitution, the Cabinet must have at least 9 members. The current Christie administration has 20; three of which must be the prime minister, the attorney general, and the minister of finance. The prime minister must be a member of the House of Assembly, as well as the minister of finance. The attorney general could be a Senator and does not necessarily have to be an MP.

Editor, it seems to me that it is seriously detrimental to the governance of this country that the prime minister is limited in his choice of Cabinet ministers to those who were elected to Parliament (for the most part). In my humble opinion, it would be more beneficial to this country (and to the prime minister) if he was allowed (by the constitution) to choose his Cabinet colleagues from a wider pool than he is allowed to now. The United Kingdom is principally responsible for the manner in which the prime minister forms his government presently; as we have acquiesced to tradition and enshrined in our constitution that only MP’s are allowed to be Cabinet ministers (and 3 ministers from the general public as senatorial Cabinet ministers).

However, these are modern times, Editor. And in these modern times I would hope that we have learned by now that the not-so-brightest of our country decide to offer themselves for service to this nation in a general election. And so, the prime minister, even with his good intentions to fill Cabinet with the best of the best, is constrained from doing so because of our outdated constitution. You see, Editor, this country is not as large as the United Kingdom. In that country there are more than 650 members of the House of Assembly. That is a pretty large pool! And even in that grouping there aren’t the best of the best over there! On the contrary, in the United States of America (USA) (in my humble opinion a much more efficient system), the president (as I understand it) is allowed to choose any American person that he deems fit to occupy any position of his Cabinet (subject to ratification by the Senate). That makes sense.

Editor, we all know that those in high governmental office are subject to accountability to the populace. In the USA (as I have observed over my more than 50 years on this earth) Cabinet secretaries (as they are called) have their days of reckoning through the tenacious and ubiquitous media, especially utilizing press conferences, and the like, in that country. Although we have something similar here too, we also, and mainly, use the House of Assembly to hold government accountable to the people. In The Bahamas, the opposition members of Parliament are allowed to lambaste government members (including cabinet ministers) and ask them the tough questions. And the government, especially Cabinet ministers, are expected to answer them. Sometimes that too is reported in the local media. And so, both methods of accountability (in the USA and The Bahamas), have their merits. In the USA, usually, unelected persons (Cabinet secretaries) have to face the media. As for here in The Bahamas, I would like to see the day when our prime minister will be allowed to choose from a pool of any Bahamians that he deems qualified to take up any appropriate Cabinet position in this country, to be accountable to the people, even if it would mean introducing non-voting Cabinet ministers into the House of Assembly.

As you well know, Editor, MPs are the ones who enact laws, and the House of Assembly is the place where laws are enacted. And, in my humble opinion, it would not be fair to the Bahamian people to allow nonelected members of the House of Assembly (as I am proposing) to vote on any law before Parliament. They do not represent the people. However, I see nothing untoward in permitting ordinary unelected Bahamians to enforce these laws and to administer the affairs of this country. At least two of them are doing it now — the Attorney General & Minister of Legal Affairs Allyson Maynard-Gibson, and the Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security Keith Bell. Those two are not elected officials of the state. And, in my humble opinion, it is high time that we in The Bahamas expand that sanction to include the remainder of qualified Bahamian people. Senators Maynard-Gibson and Bell are working for the state in the highest of positions. And both of them were subject to questions from the opposition in the now dissolved Senate. That was a good thing; and an example of what I would like to see manifested in the House of Assembly in the next term also.

And so, Editor, do you think that we (I and the Bahamians who agree with me) can convince this recently convened Constitutional Commission to include amendments to the constitution that would reflect the fact that we would like the prime minister to be able to choose from the wider Bahamian population who would sit in Cabinet with him? And also, can this commission take into consideration that we also want non-voting Cabinet members to sit in the House of Assembly? Do you think these things can happen, Editor? Personally, I can’t wait to see what transpires!

Thank you for your valuable time and space in your newspaper.

– Marvin G. Lightbourn



