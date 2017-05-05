Our constitutional right

Dear Editor,

Regardless of your political persuasion, the handling of yesterday’s advance polls was an absolute disgrace. There was a grotesque lack of coordination and organization, and it is inexcusable. Chaos does not even begin to describe what took place, both inside and outside of the polls.

Only two islands in the entire Bahamas had access to advance polling stations, as it was deemed too difficult to facilitate further polling stations across the country. Too difficult, even though it has been done successfully countless times before and despite the fact that polls will need to be in place next week at the general election.

The advance poll register was only available the day before the polls opened. Less than a day, when you consider it had not been available as of noon on May 2nd.

The final register for the May 10th, 2017 election has yet to be distributed, as far as I am aware. This, despite the fact that it was supposedly certified on Monday, May 1st.

At the advance polls, many persons who had registered to vote on May 3rd and submitted their Form K's found that their names did not appear on the advance polls register, and were as a result denied the opportunity to vote. Many of whom had queued for three to five hours in the sun, time that would not have been wasted had we received the advance polls register in a more timely manner.

Approximately 8,000 voters appeared on the advance poll register, with only one building available in New Providence in which to vote. Constituents from the twenty-four New Providence constituencies voted in the same room, despite the parliamentary commission advising that voting would take place in two buildings.

Twenty-four constituencies in one room. Take into account that each constituency requires a presiding officer and is entitled to up to five clerks, in addition to the poll workers from each party, and the candidates. That is already 18 persons (based on three parties running in a constituency), which doesn’t include the police officers or even the voters. We are talking at a minimum 432 persons in one room, plus 24 tables, 24 voting booths, and 24 ballot boxes. Some constituencies have more than three candidates, so 432 persons is a conservative number. This still doesn’t take into account actual voters in the room, nor the police or those persons holding signs directing voters to the various constituency areas. There was bound to be chaos! Anyone thinking otherwise should not have been put in a supervisory position. As May 10th swiftly approaches, I urge each and every Bahamian who is entitled to vote to exercise the constitutional right granted to them, and vote for the candidate and party that will best serve their constituency and the people of The Bahamas.

This is not a vote for something gained today or for something promised tomorrow. This is a vote for the next five years and for our future. This is a vote for our democracy and for the opportunity for a better Bahamas. You have a duty to your country, and to future generations of Bahamians, as you cast your vote on May 10th. Mark your X with pride and conviction.

Stand firm with your head held high; for democracy, for your constitutional right, and for the Bahamians who were denied the opportunity to cast their vote at the advanced polls.

Bahamians, we have a constitutional right to vote, and we have a right to democracy and a fair election. Yet there have been serious failings and gross negligence following the advance poll, and as the general election fast approaches. There is, and will be, plenty passing of blame and finger pointing, but ultimately the buck stops with Prime Minster Perry Christie.

Bahamians, you have rights. On May 10th, 2017, let your vote and your voice be heard.

– FP



