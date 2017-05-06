Calling all prayer warriors against carnival



Published: May 06, 2017

Dear Editor, “Righteousness exalteth a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people” – Proverbs 14:34 I have written two articles about the immoral, pagan, 2017 Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival. The appeal to better judgment has not prevailed, and the ill-fated carnival now seems irrevocably confirmed for May 4-6. For Gatekeepers and prayer warriors, however, there is still one option remaining. This divine option is prayer. I am hereby calling on those of you who, with me, share the conviction that this un-Christian carnival is not good for our Bahamas, to join me and hundreds of others in prayer; that God will intervene and, like in the days of Noah, cause rain to wash out the entire event, and, like Pharaoh’s chariots which were destroyed by God in the Red Sea, may God allow rain water to do it again. – Pastor Jeremiah Duncombe

