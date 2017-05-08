Ingraham energizes the FNM

Dear Editor,

The re-emergence of former Prime Minister Hubert Alexander Ingraham onto the political stage has caused a political tsunami on the Bahamian political scene. Many Free National Movement (FNM) members welcome this move, while others aren't too thrilled with it. The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) called this action a resurrection of the dead.

I attended the FNM rally on May 3, 2017, at the grounds of the Queen Elizabeth Sports Center. The FNM had amassed an impressive crowd. Interestingly enough, as I was about to enter the gate, I was caught off guard by the sudden behavior of some of the FNM supporters. Apparently, Ingraham had arrived and he was about to park his vehicle. A lot of the persons who saw him went into a frenzy.

Someone was speaking on stage at the time, but from my vantage point, the crowd did not seem too interested in what he was saying.

Jeffrey Lloyd spoke shortly thereafter and he provided a spark for the crowd. And then Ingraham was introduced. The supporters appeared filled with pride, elation and even hope. His introduction and walk to the stage was a scene for the ages.

He spoke with confidence and he commanded the crowd's attention. Rally supporters were saying phrases like "Dead serious", "That’s my Papa", and so on. They were fully engaged.

After Ingraham's speech was over, FNM Leader Hubert Minnis was introduced. There was a stark difference in the crowd's reaction. The same level of energy was not present. Minnis made some strong points in his speech, but he did not command the attention of the audience like Ingraham did.

Say what you must about Ingraham, but his presence has clearly energized the FNM's base and has caused more trepidation within the PLP. On the surface, Ingraham's return appears to be a masterful move by the leadership of the FNM party.

When the ballots are counted on May 10, 2017, we will all see if this resurrection actually worked.

– Dehavilland Moss



