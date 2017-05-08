Urgent need for recalling failing politicians

Dear Editor,

“Basically, all politicians are the same, and now into the 21st century they will matter less and less. Politicians, whether government or opposition, have been taking their constituents for a vicious ride for a very long time.”

I spoke these words way back in 1976, 41 years ago, when I addressed the graduating class of Queen’s College. And really nothing has changed much since then. As a matter of fact, members of Parliament have become literally abusive to the people.

They have elevated themselves to the level of demi-gods, and ride on the backs of the populace with impunity. They pay very little heed to their constituencies, except a few weeks prior to re-election. And, for some of them, attendance in Parliament is a come-when-I-feel-like-it event. In the ordinary work of private business, these individuals would be summarily fired.

Thus, we are in desperate need of a system whereby elected public officials who are unable or unwilling to carry out their sacred mandate are removed from office or not allowed to represent themselves for re-election.

The present mode of political machinery has negatively and gravely impacted Bahamian society. The convoluted thinking and misguided actions of those in “control” have relegated every level of society to political aberration and expediency with devastating results. Consequently, our people, even though eager for the excitement of the general election, place very little trust in elected parliamentarians.

Our youth, in particular, have become very despondent. The individuals they would normally emulate as their leaders, and who should inspire them, have persistently betrayed their trust. They now see them exhibiting blatant evidence of gross neglect of their solemn mandate. Innocent, young people now witness the epitome of corrupt practices as the norm for the behavior of politicians on both sides of the divide. This callous behavior, combined with lethargy, has allowed them to ride freestyle on the backs of the illiterate, unsuspecting, gullible and innocent masses.

To further exacerbate this morose condition, many of our well-to-do and educated middle class professionals have fallen into a comfortable state of nauseating lethargy. Their indifference has allowed the political opportunists to pontificate on their ungodly throne of corruption.

Modern idolatry is alive and well, manifested not in stone images, but in living beings, who elevate themselves even beyond the majesty of their creator. Meanwhile, our religious institutions stand idly by and allow political directorate to contaminate the entire society, without a word of admonition.

But, as we have been observing recently, the boundaries are closing in on them as their evil ways spell their own destruction. We are no longer going to be satisfied with, or tolerate, political tribalism.

Our so-called national independence gave us a false sense of security and promise. The illusion was that all was well in our nation of 700 islands. Little heed was paid, or is being paid, to the social, psychological and integrative development of our people. Significant qualities that flow from the inside and are manifestations of the evolution of social consciousness have not yet become part and parcel of our tradition. Consequently, as a people, we still lack a solid and sound identity, and thus we fall ready and easy prey to any and every negative tendency crossing our national borders.

Today, our country still awaits a real social revolution. Is it that we do not yet have sufficient enlightened individuals in our little archipelago? Or is it that we have been waiting for our politicians to show the way? If that is the case, woe be unto us, for from those quarters we shall wait longer than the Israelites took to cross the desert.

The country must no longer look to hopelessly self-serving politicians to show the way, to secure the missing elements and filter out the destructive forces infesting our land.

Government depends on and operates within the boundaries of the consciousness of the people. This why its direction is always in accord with the mindset of the populace, and thus we get the government we deserve. When, then, will we begin to elevate our deserving power as citizens, and automatically eliminate these ineffective systems?

We no longer face a political question. It is a social issue; it is a moral issue. The political machinery has negatively and gravely impacted us. This entity has proven ineffective in raising the deserving power of the people.

Politicians have scandalized us to the core in this nation. Very little, if any, accountability is demanded from them. Their oath of office seems to fade into oblivion even before the fanfare of election has faded. And a month after the election, they are not ‘checking for the people’. They are seen again in five years, about a month or so before the next general election, when they beg for, and, in some quarters, buy our votes. They only know at election time when to feed the hungry, quench their thirst for alcohol and clothe them with a colorful shirt.

We must establish a system whereby those elected public officials (servants of the people), who are unable or unwilling to carry out their sacred mandate, be removed from office or not allowed to seek re-election.

Additionally, an accountability system should be in place to ensure that the high office to which they are called is not dishonored by their conduct. This will only come about if the idolatrous veneration of politicians ceases. They are not some demigods descended upon us from above. They are elected by us, from among us, to serve us. And for their service they are paid public funds.

If they have not done their jobs and represented the people’s interest in Parliament, be they government or opposition, then they cannot expect to be, and should not be, re-elected.

Today, one has to look long and hard to perceive any benefit constituencies derive form their elected officials. When our leaders are marred by instances of shortsighted decision-making, nepotism and corruption, they often become timeserving opportunists; then their entire period in office is spent consolidating their own power base, instead of bringing success, wisdom and prosperity to their constituents.

People matter very little. In fact, they are being persistently and consistently ripped off via the dishonesty of corporate anonymity, where, in spite of enormous losses of public resources, not one, single individual can be held accountable. Without institutionalized checks and balances, a few, and sometimes many, unscrupulous persons can easily suck the lifeblood of the nation.

– Joseph Darville, Grand Bahama Human Rights Association



