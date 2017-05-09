God will do it for the DNA

Dear Editor,

The Bible says, “Spiritual things are spiritually discerned.” So I address those of you who have spiritual insight. Daniel 4:17 says, “The Most High ruleth in the kingdom of men, and giveth it to whomsoever He will, and setteth up over it the basest of men.”

God did that in the time of King Saul with the choice of young David as the new king of Israel (1 Samuel 16:1-13). God did it again during the fall of Babylon and the rise of the Medes and Persians (Daniel 5:25-30). And now God is about to do it again for the DNA.

On June 7, 2016, the handwriting appeared on the wall for the PLP government, and the verdict was given: “Thou art weighed in the balances, and art found wanting.” Daniel 5:27. That verdict will be executed on May 10, 2017. For those of you who may have some doubts or uncertainty, James 1:5 says, “If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God.” Jesus also said, “Ask and it shall be given you.” — Matthew 7:7.

So Bahamians, pray for wisdom and allow God to direct you how to vote in selecting the new government of The Bahamas. When God speaks to you in respect of how you should vote, as He spoke to me, don’t rebel against Him. Say like the boy Samuel, “Speak, for thy servant heareth.”

– Pastor Jeremiah Duncombe



