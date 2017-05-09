The PLP is the only thing I ‘wan’

Dear Editor,

I vividly remember toting water to my grand-aunt's small wooden house in the Bain Town community. We would use a government water pump. My great, grandfather was a Pingdomite. I remember having to use an outdoor toilet he had built for the family. We lived in a PLP blackbelt area. It was fun. FNMs are busy posting Facebook memes of poor Bahamians in blackbelt areas using outdoor toilets, in an inhumane effort to poke fun at poor people. We were dirt poor. We relieved ourselves in the bush when we did not have the benefit of toilets. But we knew deep down inside that the PLP fought hard for us — the black masses.

The PLP liberated us from the UBP. The PLP liberated us from Stafford Sands. The PLP liberated us from Roland "Pop" Symonette, the late father of FNM Brent Symonette. If we vote FNM, we black folks will be reverting to pre-1967 conditions of racial inequality and segregation. White elements within the FNM have brought back Hubert Ingraham and Symonette. Dr Hubert Minnis is only a puppet. They were both leaders of a government rocked with the biggest scandal since the UBP: the Mona Vie scandal. An FNM minister used his ministerial influence to assist a relative obtain Mona Vie Juice duty free. The scandal brought embarrassment to the country internationally. But instead of focusing on the Mona Vie matter, FNM propaganda newspapers, The Tribune and The Nassau Guardian, have chosen to focus on the Jerome Fitzgerald leaked email matter. There was no conflict of interest when Fitzgerald requested contracts on behalf of his ailing father. The younger Fitzgerald was acting as a private citizen and not in his capacity as Cabinet minister. Nor was Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson compromised when her family gained store front leases at Baha Mar. She had informed the prime minister of her family business dealings at the resort.

Brent Symonette has a net worth of $156 million, yet no FNM has an issue with that. But they all want to take issue over Fitzgerald and Maynard-Gibson wanting to cash in at Baha Mar. I say good for the two outstanding PLP ministers. The PLP gave us VAT, which has added much-needed revenue to the treasury. The S&P's junk status downgrade was ill advised. The PLP has added 30,000 jobs to the economy since 2012. Grand Bahama is booming. Bimini is booming. Exuma is booming. Tourism is stronger than ever. The PLP gave us BAMSI. The PLP gave us NHI. With my NHI card, I can go to Doctors Hospital to receive a coronary bypass surgery. COB is now UB. We now have a ministry for Grand Bahama. Hundreds of low cost homes have been built. Many struggling homeowners have benefitted from mortgage relief. Every red cent of the VAT money is accounted for.

FNM spin doctors are lying about missing funds from Social Services, Ministry of Finance, Urban Renewal and PHA. There have been 600 murders. But the FNM is at fault, due to them tampering with Urban Renewal. The FNM is also lying about ZNS workers being victimized. I sincerely hope Prime Minister Perry Christie is afforded a third term. I also hope he leads the PLP into the 2022 election, despite saying this will be his last. The PLP is simply the only thing I want. If you cut me I will bleed yellow. I devour PLP. I breathe PLP. I love the PLP. The PLP is the only thing I want. PLP, all the way! PLP, all the way!

– Anonymous



