Dear Editor,

The recent revelations about Christie administration ministers Jerome Fritzgerald, Allyson Maynard-Gibson and Shayne Gibson, allegedly using their office to enrich themselves, underscores why I despise the PLP!

This is what happens whenever the PLP is in office. This goes all the way back to the Pindling era and is an undeniable part of PLP culture. Some of us have come to expect that under a PLP Administration there will be victimization and scandal. There always has been. This is the baggage they bring with them. The history of the PLP is replete with great accomplishments and horrific scandals!

When the PLP is in office, their reach is so vast, their tentacles so long and so strong, that they are able to confer power and authority even on their cronies. You might indeed say that the party franchises its authority. What you have as a result are any number of would be mini MPs, some with even more authority than those actually elected.

There are not only those who do not pay their bills, but some who feel no compunction about soliciting deals from investors in the name of the party, and others who never appeared on a ballot and have not been elected to anything, victimizing and lording over Bahamians. And the people shrug their shoulders and go on as if it’s the most natural thing in the world.

The one thing that Prime Minister Perry Christie has proven during two terms as prime minister is that he is absolutely incapable of running a tight ship. Christie’s ministers can do and say whatever the hell they want! No member of Christie’s government ever has to worry about being fired. Just look at the current situation. Christie refuses to even comment on the disgraceful behavior of the mentioned ministers.

Remember now, these people are serving in Christie’s Cabinet at Christie’s pleasure. This is the nation’s leader refusing to account to the people. He treats us with contempt!

Is this not the same Perry Christie who, after having been booted from office in 2007, begged Bahamians for another chance, confessed that he’d made mistakes, and promised that he would do better if given a second chance?

Well, this is that second chance and Christie has been even worse! Perry Gladstone Christie has presided over what is inarguably the worst administration in the history of an independent Bahamas!

Let me say just a word here about West End and Bimini MP Obie Wilchcombe. Mr Wilchcombe continues to indulge in nonsensical drivel about turning West End into a great city. Mr. Wilchcombe, remember, has represented West End now for 15 years. He’s served two terms in government as minister of tourism and one in opposition. What has he been waiting on?

This stupid talk of transforming West End into a great city comes at a time when three hurricanes in the past ten years have threatened to turn West End into a waste land. The most catastrophic being Hurricane Matthew, which took place a mere six months ago. There are people in West End that are still homeless and many others with tarp on their roofs, living in leaking homes.

Instead of helping these people to rebuild and repair their homes so that they might get back to some semblance of a normal life, Mr. Wilchcombe instead fixates on a fantasy! Grand Bahamians in particular will recall that during the 2012 general election campaign Mr. Wilchcombe indulged in the same ridiculous nonsense — promising to construct a highway to West End and open up the old West End Airport to commercial traffic, among other fantastic fantasies!

Why does he do it? After listening to him the last five years indulge in happy talk about the great prospects for the Memories Resort and the Treasure Bay Casino and how great the economy of Grand Bahama was doing, while Grand Bahamians were catching eternal hell! Grand Bahamians have concluded that he just can’t help himself. He is just a teller of tall tales.

Now on to attorney Wayne Munroe. As I said in another letter some time ago, Munroe has a reputation as a brilliant lawyer. It would appear, though, that when he is not busy brilliantly lawyering, Munroe is saying and doing some of the most immature, foolish things imaginable! Here are but a few examples: Two years ago when he announced that he had joined the PLP, as that party’s philosophy was most in line with his own, Munroe was asked why he had run as a candidate for the DNA in the 2012 general election.

Munroe responded that he had done so only as a favor to his friend, DNA Leader Branville McCartney. Shortly thereafter, McCartney revealed that Munroe had not even informed him that he was leaving his party and joining the PLP.

Shortly after joining the PLP, Munroe publicly advocated that illegal immigrants should be flogged as a means of deterring them from entering our country. He expressed the view that if the word got out that we tortured and killed illegal immigrants in The Bahamas they would not come here.

Then at the recent “Kiss my a an’ walk fas!” PLP rally on Arawak Cay — in addition to his butt kissing gesture, Munroe ran on with some barely coherent nonsense about Brent Symonette and the FNM taking Bahamians back to slavery.

I say to Munroe, Symonette and the FNM can no more take Bahamians back, than you, Munroe, and the PLP can take Bahamians forward! Let me remind Munroe that the FNM has governed The Bahamas for 15 of the last 25 years. There is no question that those 15 years of FNM governance has been better for Bahamians than the ten governed by the PLP.

I say further to Munroe: My brother, you need to grow the hell up!

– Cornell Stuart



