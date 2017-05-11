The spoiled ballots

Dear Editor,

I hear Bahamians comin’ up with all kinds of excuses for not voting. One of the more popular ones is: ‘Oh man, they all alike! It ain’t ga’ make no difference who you put there. Ain’t nuttin ga’ change, no how!’

This, of course, is meant to be an indictment of the process and the politician. I see it instead as an indictment of the people! There are 350,000 of us and 39 of them. We have it within our power to change anything!

Why are 350,000 of us allowing ourselves to be held hostage by a handful of persons to whom we have lent power? Why do we cower in fear before them? When will we reach political maturity and accept full political responsibility as a people?

Many of us will dash off an email to a radio talk show on any number of mundane, trivial or nonsensical subjects, but will never write a letter to the press or send an email to our member of Parliament complaining of, criticizing or complimenting him on his performance in Parliament. Nor will he ever receive an email from us expressing our view on a piece of pending legislation.

Mind you, every single MP in this country has a constituency office, paid for by Bahamian taxpayers. We complain like a broken record that we don’t see our MP, ‘Oh, I only is see him at election time when he need my vote!’ But tell me, does your MP see you? Does he hear from you?

We only see our MP at election time because he well knows that we are content to just cast a ballot to elect him. We then give him carte blanche and just leave him alone to do whatever the hell he likes for the next five years until he needs us again. He receives no guidance or input from us, nor does he invite any. He works for and is beholden not to the people, but his party. He is not accountable to us, nor do we demand it.

Surely folks, we can do better, much better than this.

When major legislation is about to be debated in Parliament, the offices of our members of Parliament should be inundated with emails and phone calls expressing our views on such legislation. We have time to do everything but protect and safeguard our rights and freedoms, which is why they are even now being eroded.

The system that we borrowed from the British is a workable system. If only we would work it. We are just too politically lazy and lacking in courage. Lazy people do not deserve to live in a democracy. Lazy people deserve dictatorship!

Now to those who advocated that Bahamians express their anger at politicians by deliberately spoiling their ballot, I ask, what was the objective? Why would supposedly responsible people ask others to behave irresponsibly? Asking people to disenfranchise themselves is not only downright stupid, but the height of irresponsibility!

If the act of deliberately spoiling one’s ballot would result in no government having been chosen, then I might see the point. Because you would have then made an impact on the process. But we know for an absolute fact that not every voter spoiled their ballots; therefore, whether you spoiled yours or not, at the end of the exercise a government has been chosen. All that deliberately spoiling your ballot meant is that you had no hand in determining that choice.

This would in no way exempt you from the effects of the decisions that will be made by the government of the day. What then was the point?

You would-be leaders who told Bahamians to spoil their ballots were in effect telling people that their situation was helpless and hopeless. The people are never helpless and hopeless in a democracy!

Deliberately spoiling one’s ballot is certainly not an act of civil disobedience, but, rather, a complete abdication of one’s rights and responsibilities.

– Cornell Stuart



