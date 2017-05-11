Accountability should be the order of the day

Dear Editor

Just recently, a friend asked the question, ‘What systems are in place to ensure that the incoming government does not engage in corruption?’ I explained to him that the system we have in place is called the constitution. The laws, rules and regulations set out in our constitution are pretty straightforward. It is not as if we live in a lawless society. The Public Service Act (including Delegation of Powers and General Orders), Prevention of Bribery Act, Financial Administrative and Audit Act, Data Protection Act and the Manual of Cabinet and Ministry Procedure are just a few of the laws that we have seen recently contravened, and there were no repercussions. The issue clearly isn't with our laws.

A better question would have been, ‘What systems are in place to ensure that ministers, members of Parliament and public servants are held accountable for breaches of the law?’

What do we have in place to ensure that all public servants, including law enforcement officers, are brought before the appropriate commission for violation of any rule or regulation set forth in the governing act? The rules have been established, but we must see to it that misconduct, especially that of a serious nature, is not swept under the rug, creating an environment conducive to rebellion.

What is in place to ensure that ministers are impeached or made to resign for nepotism, cronyism and/or favoritism, as outlined in the Manual of Cabinet and Ministry Procedure? Furthermore, how can we ensure that contracts are awarded based on merit and reputation, and in accordance with the Tender Bid Process as outlined in the Financial Regulations (Chapter 359 section 21) of the Financial Administrative and Audit Act. We must be able to guarantee that Cabinet ministers, members of Parliament and public servants who engage in bribery, abuse their power for illegitimate, private gain, misuse and misappropriate public funds, fail to make required declarations, and trade in influence are charged before the courts. We must also see to it that investigations are done thoroughly and in a timely manner, and that they receive appropriate sentences so that justice can prevail.

One answer would be to appoint an attorney general who is unbiased and impartial. As the principal law enforcement officer of the Crown, one of the main functions of the attorney general is to be the guardian of the public interest. The incoming government must appoint an attorney general who will uphold the law and undertake criminal proceedings against anyone in violation of our country's laws, regardless of political afflictions or socio-economic status. The attorney general must also be willing to take over or discontinue criminal proceedings without misuse of a nolle prosequi. Another option would be to appoint an independent commission whose sole responsibility is to handle political corruption.

I am all for the enactment of certain laws such as the Freedom of Information Act, however, it is quite apparent that the political elite has created a state of anarchy and shows blatant disregard for our laws. What is the purpose of rules, if those who violate them do not face consequences for their actions? We are at the point where we must realize that focus should not only be on creating laws, but also on enforcing them. In my opinion, accountability should be the order of the day!

– Kamarah Francis




