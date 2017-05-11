We deserve better

Dear Editor,

The PLP ran a very successful campaign in 2012 highlighting the extent of the debt, deficits, corruption and murders, and told us ad nauseam they would fix them. Yet somehow they are all worse today.

On the fiscal side, the PLP showed a complete and utter disregard for controlling spending, in spite of adding VAT and extracting an unexpected windfall of over $1 billion in revenue.

Yet I heard PLPs suggesting these things are now acceptable. Great fiscal management, they said.

There is no honor in defending the deficits, debt, murders and corruption by pointing fingers at the other guys. Continuing or, in this case, worsening the cycle, makes it more difficult for Bahamians today as well as future generations.

It is confusing how party supporters do not see the mote in their own eyes.

Until we all mature enough politically to recognize that bad policy is bad policy, no matter the party in power, there is little hope of change.

No matter the party in government, it should be held to the same standards it passes laws to hold taxpayers accountable to.

Our Bahamaland deserves better.

– Rick Lowe



