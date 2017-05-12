FNMs, do not become intoxicated or deluded by this win

Dear Editor,

The leader, members and supporters of the Free National Movement should enjoy the resounding victory they achieved at the polls on May 10, 2017. However, they ought not allow themselves to become intoxicated or deluded by this win.

The FNM won because the Bahamian people voted against the PLP, not for the quality of their leader, candidates or manifesto. As a result, they have been given a mandate by the Bahamian people. Should they fail to deliver, they may find themselves just as unceremoniously discharged from their duties as this last crew of PLP's were.

As a result, I would like to suggest that the new prime minister consider doing several things very early in his term: Firstly, he should ensure that term limits are set to two consecutive or non-consecutive terms for him and future prime ministers. This must be done before he gets a real taste of power. The history of past political leaders shows clearly that power is very intoxicating indeed.

Next, he must ensure that he does not borrow funds from any foreign entities and should instead consider using revenues generated from VAT, if needed, until the country's economic situation is better understood. The use of VAT generated funds for other obligations should be limited to less than six months. After that time, VAT collected funds should be taken out of the consolidated fund and collected solely for the purpose for which it was initially instated, the reduction of the national debt.

Lastly, we must find a way to reintroduce the importance of the traditional family. No economic, educational or health related successes can be properly enjoyed or social stability attained if we continue to have a proliferation of single parent homes and the social ills they cause. The mindset of our people in this regard must be changed through education and social pressure.

If these three things can be done, The Bahamas will be far better off, in spite of the other challenges that lie ahead.

– JB



