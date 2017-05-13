Date:
Let’s clean it up Bahamas

Published: May 13, 2017

Dear Editor,

Allow me to congratulate my fellow Bahamians for once again conducting themselves in a civilized and peaceful manner during the recently held general election.

I am calling on all political parties and their candidates, both those elected and rejected, to do their civic duty and remove and responsibly dispose of all of their election paraphernalia (banners, posters, flags etc.), which is a huge eyesore throughout the community, rather than leaving them to Mother Nature to dispose of, which up until now has been the norm.

Might I also humbly suggest that the new government, at some point during their term, consider making recycling mandatory. Aside from providing entrepreneurial opportunities it would help enormously in relieving some of the pressure on the already overburdened and poorly managed Harold Road landfill as well as on those in many of the Family Islands similarly afflicted.

They might, at the same time, update our antiquated litter laws to include stricter enforcement and stiffer penalties, including public shaming through community service if we are to rid ourselves of the scourge of illegal dumping and littering in general.

Let’s make a new start on cleaning up our country, New Providence in particular, which over the years has sadly become a dump in its own right.

 

- Ian Mabon

 


