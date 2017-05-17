Decimated and forced into retirement

Dear Editor,

The Bahamian general election of 2017 is now over with the Free National Movement (FNM) being the victor. The party soundly defeated the incumbent Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) at the polls.

Official results show that the FNM won 35 seats and the PLP won only four seats.

For the first time in the history of The Bahamas, a sitting prime minister was unseated. Yes, Perry Gladstone Christie at, 73 years old, has seemingly been forced into retirement. For the first time in my memory, grassroots areas that predominantly voted for the PLP gave them the shock of their lives on Election Day, as they resoundingly voted for the FNM.

Political giants like Shane Gibson, Fred Mitchell, Dr. B.J. Nottage and Melanie Griffin all lost their seats. In fact, the official results show that Englerston is the only constituency on New Providence that the PLP won.

Sitting at home watching and listening to the election results was almost an out of body experience because I never imagined that the FNM, would put such a lopsided beating on the PLP.

Even PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts, who always displays confidence when interviewed, seemed visibly shaken when he was congratulating the FNM on its victory. Perry Christie, who never misses an opportunity to be on camera, conceded by sending an unsigned two-page letter to the media.

Christie lost by four votes, and media houses reported that the ballots in the Centerville constituency were recounted again and again. Leslie Miller, in a recent statement to the media, said that he was concerned for Christie's mental state, given that, for the first time in 43 years, he will not be in frontline politics.

And now Christie's legacy is tarnished forever. He can't even give a farewell speech in Parliament without the mercy of the new FNM government.

I don't believe many Bahamians predicted such a massive defeat for the PLP, despite the barrage of scandals that occurred under its governance.

Dr. Hubert Minnis, who ran for prime minister for the first time, decimated a political giant in Christie who either did not see the writing on the wall or chose to ignore it. It is unclear if Christie will ever heal from such a political beat down, but this should serve as notice to other leaders who are so mesmerized and drunk with power to know when it is time to pass the baton. It should also serve as notice to followers who knowingly support leaders who have served past their time. Minnis has decimated Christie and has forced him into a long overdue retirement.

– Dehavilland Moss



