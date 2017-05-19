Dear Editor,

At the risk of stating the obvious, the May 2017 general election is a teachable moment for both the outgoing and incoming governments.

The Bahamian people sent a clear message and it is this: You have a window of opportunity for five years to faithfully serve your constituency, your country and our constitutional principles; to be effective, transparent and accountable; to produce positive outcomes for the benefit of the people.

The PLP government has left the country somewhere between emergency and ICU, morally de-stabilized, gasping from dump fumes and hemorrhaging at the treasury.

The next challenge for the good doctor, PM Minnis, is to get the country out of sick bay and back on its feet.

– Leandra Esfakis



