Dear Editor,

I always get edgy when an incoming government’s first recourse to address its financial obligations is to borrow more money. It must be obvious that, that strategy has not worked well for the past 40 plus years. The burgeoning national debt is evidence of this.

Before this new government goes on a borrowing spree, why not consider two things to increase government revenue: Collect outstanding debts and enforce the law. These simple, cost-effective measures may help to kill two birds with one stone. It would increase revenue in the government’s coffers, while discouraging potential offenders from committing criminal acts.

There are tens of millions of dollars owed to the government in casino taxes, unpaid student loans, property taxes etc. Ascertain who owes the government money and make them pay (payment plans accepted); MPs and former MPs included.

Why borrow monies with interest applied as a first option?

In addition, consider the number of traffic violations the average driver witnesses driving to or from work on a daily basis. Increased order could be brought to our streets and communities if there was consistent enforcement of traffic and other laws with prompt payment of penalties. This applies to bail, not paying child support, and other minor offences.

We need a paradigm shift in the management of our country’s financial resources. Borrowing should always be the very last option.

– JB



