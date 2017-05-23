The new PLP leader owes the RBPF a public apology

Dear Editor,

Philip "Brave" Davis' replacement of former PM Perry Christie as PLP leader cannot be viewed as a substantial upgrade. He takes on the leadership post with his share of political baggage that will drag down the opposition party. Politically speaking, Christie is superior to Davis. The time will come when PLPs will wish Christie had not retired. One of Davis' first moves as interim PLP leader was to take a swipe at the RBPF after several officers converged on BAIC to arrest some of that corporation's employees over allegations of theft on the night of the election and the day after. Davis' main gripe is the perception that the arrests were politically motivated, as if the RBPF is a political arm of the FNM. Davis' concerns about the officers carrying arms during the arrests at BAIC must be put into perspective.

With 1,100 murders being committed over the past ten years, one can understand why the RBPF isn't taking anything for granted. Davis is well aware of how dangerous New Providence is, seeing that he defended the PLP's decision in 2012 to erect massive billboards throughout strategic areas of the capital which highlighted the nearly 500 murders which were committed under the then Ingraham administration's watch. With 620 murders being committed under his PLP government's watch, Nassau is even more dangerous than it was under Ingraham. Former Nassau Village MP Dion Smith's arrest seems to have also disturbed Davis. Granted, as BAIC chair, Smith would have had access to the office compound of the corporation, although objective Bahamians are wondering why the former MP would prefer watching the election at his office rather than at his constituency headquarters, where, presumably, his PLP supporters were.

Furthermore, objective Bahamians are also wondering why eight PLPs chose to enter BAIC on election night to collect their personal items. Their attorney, the one who recently told Bahamians who are not PLPs to kiss his ___ seems to be plagued with the same issue which manifested itself throughout the Christie Cabinet: taking the Bahamian people for fools. The arrest of Smith signals the dawning of a new day in our country. Granted, he was subsequently released pending further investigation, but his arrest is a clear indication that under this new FNM government nobody, including political big shots, is above the law. Under Davis' PLP government, PLPs with political connections to his government were above the law. In the BAIC arrests, the police were simply acting on information they had received. Allegations were made and those accused were taken in for questioning. All nine of the PLPs were treated no differently than other Bahamians. Why do PLPs like Davis and the attorney feel like their PLP supporters are entitled to preferential treatment? This is one reason why the PLP was nearly wiped out on May 10. Bahamians just got tired of seeing PLP Cabinet ministers engaging in corrupt practices and getting away with it in arrogant fashion. The FNM will not need to distort the record of the PLP, seeing that many of its scandals are well-documented for all objective Bahamians to examine.

Both Davis and the PLP attorney should issue a public apology to the hardworking officers of the RBPF for unfairly implying that they were engaging in political victimization of PLPs, which is laughable, seeing that the two said nothing when several FNM activists/rappers were arrested over a rap song that had a few choice words for the former PM. The PLP government used the RBPF to bully ordinary FNMs who were vocal in their opposition to the policies of the Christie Cabinet. Davis and the attorney had no issue with how those FNMs were unfairly targeted by the PLP, because it served their purpose. Now that they have been stripped of their power by the Bahamian people they want to cry victimization when their own are arrested. PM Dr. Hubert Minnis has made it clear that PLPs will not be victimized under his administration. He has vowed to be PM for all Bahamians. That is something Christie can never claim to have been.

The RBPF isn't politically neutral; at least under the FNM it isn't, contrary to the inference drawn by the PLP leader. The RBPF is a professional organization with a loyal, dedicated staff. The hardworking officers deserve an apology from Davis.

– The Whistleblower