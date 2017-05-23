Adrian Gibson’s comment comes off as ungrateful

Dear Editor,

Adrian Gibson is a highly accomplished young Bahamian. He is an MP, attorney at a reputable law firm, former columnist for The Tribune and also an occasional radio host. Gibson is what every parent in this country would want for their children. I have the utmost respect for him. However, I believe Gibson's comments to The Nassau Guardian about not being appointed to the Minnis Cabinet comes off as both unreasonable and ungrateful. The FNM chose him to run in the stead of former FNM Loretta Butler-Turner in the FNM safe seat of Long Island after the latter led a revolt against Dr Hubert Minnis in December, 2016. The FNM could have fielded almost anyone in that constituency and they would have won.

Gibson is a political neophyte, therefore, what makes him believe that he is entitled to a Cabinet post? Doesn't Minnis have the prerogative to choose whomever he so desires for his Cabinet? The FNM has 35 MPs. Due to the financial restraints of the treasury, every FNM MP cannot be a member of the Cabinet. Gibson should focus on his constituency instead of trying to cause unnecessary problems for Minnis, who is now faced with the daunting task of governing The Bahamas. Gibson's other comment about "respecting the process" at this point sounds like a veiled threat. Gibson needs to be careful, otherwise he will find himself on the outside looking in, in short order.

I hope I am wrong. It seems as if Long Island MPs are problematic for Minnis. First it was Butler-Turner, now we have another Long Island MP whining and complaining over not being given a Cabinet post, even though one was never promised to him. Gibson is a smart man. He should know better. Furthermore, why did he chose to air his complaint to The Nassau Guardian? He has yet to make one contribution in Parliament, yet he is in the media complaining. Gibson needs to get his act together. It is way too early for this kind of drama in the new government.

– Kevin Evans