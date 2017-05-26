Pindling continues to loom large in the PLP

Dear Editor,

There are calls within the PLP for a complete rebranding of the party after the devastating May 10 general election loss which saw virtually the entire Christie Cabinet wiped out, with the exception of Philip "Brave" Davis and Glenys Hanna-Martin. The entire PLP parliamentary caucus can now go to the House in one car, because it is so small, comprising only four members. After the shocking loss of former PM Perry Christie to the FNM's Reece Chipman in Centreville, the former has officially retired as PLP leader on May 15, ending a 20-year run that spanned all the way back to 1997 — the year the late Sir Lynden Pindling retired as PLP leader. Pindling, with the help of PLP co-founder, the late Sir Henry Taylor, became the party's first parliamentary leader in 1956. Taylor was PLP national chairman at the time of Pindling's rapid ascent in the PLP. Unfortunately for Taylor and fellow PLP co-founders Cyril Stevenson and William Cartwright, they were unceremoniously elbowed out of the way by Pindling and a group of young, black, ambitious, political aspirants who took full control of the PLP. Pindling became the face of the PLP. Perhaps being partially influenced by the African American Civil Rights Movement, along with the Black Panther movement during the 1960s, the PLP crafted a quasi-black separatist message that appealed to many black Bahamians who were fed up with the Bay Street Boys.

The Pindling brand no longer resonates with today's average Bahamian, however. Yet his legacy continues to loom large within the PLP 17 years after his demise in August, 2000, despite calls for a complete rebranding. Pindling's immediate successor and protege, Perry Christie, recently retired, leaving Davis behind as the heir apparent. Davis never served in any of the Pindling Cabinets. But his name was bandied about in the media as a successful solicitor during the Pindling years. Back then he was a known PLP supporter. Davis was also the law partner of former FNM Leader Hubert Ingraham and Christie — both of whom served in the Pindling administration as Cabinet ministers.

Davis' fellow PLP parliamentarian, Glenys Hanna-Martin, is the daughter of A.D. Hanna, former deputy PM to Sir Lynden. She can rightly be called a second generation PLP and political offspring of Pindling. Hanna-Martin reminds the Whistleblower of Allyson Maynard-Gibson, daughter of the late Sir Clement T. Maynard, also a former deputy PM in the Pindling government. She is also a second generation PLP. Former West End and Bimini MP Obie Wilchcombe has announced his intention to run for the chairmanship post of the PLP, after it was announced that current chair, Bradley Roberts, will not be seeking to run for the post at convention. Wilchcombe can definitely be called a Pindling protege. He worked at ZNS during the 1980s but embarked on a career in politics due to the influence of Pindling. There you have it; the Pindling troika of Davis, Hanna-Martin and Wilchcombe will presumably lead the PLP over the next five years. If the PLP is to become relevant to the 21st century Bahamian, it will have to, once and for all, sever ties with the Pindling brand. The PLP 2012 Gold Rush campaign often featured the widow of Pindling, Dame Marguerite. The PLP utilized Pindling nostalgia in order win over voters. It worked. Small wonder the Christie government was inundated with allegations of corruption, like the Pindling administrations. Victimization was also a tool often used by the PLP under Pindling and Christie to subdue political foes. The political apple hasn't fallen far from the tree. Even though many new faces to politics emerged within the PLP in 2012, many of them were quickly relegated to the backbench once power was obtained. PLPs from the Old Guard, such as Valentine Grimes and Beltron Bethel, surfaced to take full advantage of the spoils of victory. New generation PLPs such as Dr Andre Rollins and Greg Moss were dumped in the political scrap yard.

With Davis, Hanna-Martin and Wilchcombe at the PLP helm, Pindling's fingerprint is all over this so-called new PLP. I hope Bahamians are not fooled by the few cosmetic changes to the party. The PLP troika must be considered a stop-gap measure until suitable replacements are brought in. The PLP is in dire need of reform. Any future rebuilding process cannot include Davis, Hanna-Martin, Wilchcombe, Fred Mitchell, Christie, Bradley Roberts, Jerome Fitzgerald, Allyson Maynard-Gibson, Dr Bernard Nottage, Khaalis Rolle, Melanie Griffin, Hope Strachan, Michael Halkitis, Leslie Miller, Dr Michael Darville, Dion Smith, Alfred Sears, Vincent Peet, or Dr Perry Gomez. Fresh faces must be brought in. And I am not talking about third generation PLPs or children and grand-children of any of the aforementioned senior PLPs.

– The Whistleblower