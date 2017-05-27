Tribute to Pauline Davis-Thompson

Dear Editor,

At this time I am impelled to call attention to this Bahamian iconic athlete. Pauline is ten years younger than I am and I watched her career over many years as she represented The Bahamas. She competed in over 170 countries and she also did so during some of the times when track and field athletes seemed to almost be "on their own like Pat Boone".

I still remember seeing Pauline at the traffic light by the Mall at Marathon with a five gallon water jug, collecting dollar donations and doing so as if it was something that was supposed to be, or had to be, done. May we never go back to those days!

I will leave some of Pauline's achievements to capable statisticians and your own knowledge, but suffice it to say, she was exceptional and versatile, excelling in the 100, 200 and 400 meters (individually), and in the 4 x 100 team relays.

She has best times in these events that even to this present time are phenomenal. They are 10.97, 22.27 and 49.28, respectively.

I do not remember all the details, but I know that Pauline experienced great trauma at one point when her suitcase was blown up and she was detained by police in France, based on some kind of misunderstanding. Perhaps you can follow up on the details of all that took place with our Bahamian heroine.

There also seems to have been a time when Pauline and the local BAAA were at odds, but the best was yet to come, thankfully.

I never really understood Pauline's personality. I would meet her, but she would seem a bit distant, almost as if she could not stand being held in high esteem and celebrated. This was in contrast to younger athletes like Debbie Ferguson, with whom I was acquainted since she spoke as an eighteen-year-old at the church I then attended, Grace Gospel Chapel, or Chandra Sturrup, who felt comfortable speaking with me at track events, whether or not she knew me personally. Despite this, I knew Pauline was worthy of honor and I sensed that her dedication and sacrifices would be rewarded, although no one could predict exactly how.

I think it was in the run-up to the 2000 Olympics, at the Bahamas Nationals, when it seemed that many people thought that Pauline was past her prime and the younger athletes like Debbie and Chandra would eclipse big sister Pauline. I told someone in the stands to watch out for Pauline in the 100 meters final, and true to form, Pauline stood her ground and came either first or second. I am writing some things from my impressions and as I recall them, so feel free to correct anything that I do not recount accurately.

Heading into the 2000 Olympics, I think it is fair to say that we had great expectations for our 4 x 100 women’s relay team, as they had won silver in the 1996 Olympics. I think Pauline's role was looked upon as being the senior "matron" and capable teammate for the group, and perhaps would make the finals in the 200 meters. In other words, finish her career on a respectable note at age 34, having poured out her beast for her country.

I truly believe that against the odds, Pauline willed herself to a second place finish in the 200 meters, which was won by Marion Jones of the USA. This was a stupendous achievement which was no doubt overshadowed by the gold medal of the 4 x 100 women's relay team, where Pauline ran the third leg of the final and passed off to Debbie to clinch the historic run by our Golden Girls!

The bittersweet best was yet to come when, years later, Pauline's silver was upgraded to gold due to doping violations by Marion Jones, retroactively making Pauline Olympic champion in the 200 meters. Her deep regret was to not have been able to receive the gold at the Olympic setting and hear our national anthem played.

Apart from her athletic achievements, Pauline was elected to serve as a member of the IAAF Council in 2007, among other post-athletics accomplishments.

I am fully persuaded of at least two things: 1. To date, Pauline has been our greatest track and field athlete, although we tend to have sentimental attachment to the late, great Thomas Robinson. 2. A top class movie should be made of Pauline's life and accomplishments. There are many facts of interest, drama, inspiration, benefit and success to be gleaned from such a thing.

- Gregory J.S.Burrows



