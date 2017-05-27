Government responsibility versus personal responsibility

Dear Editor,

So often people look for government to solve all of their problems. The concept of personal responsibility is almost nonexistent in Western civilizations these days.

Dr Ben Carson, a world-renowned, retired neurosurgeon, has recently been castigated in the liberal media for his statement that poverty is a mindset. What he proposes is seen as radical by some in the USA, but a generation ago it was the norm, even among the uneducated in this country.

In an article written by Armstrong Williams in The Hill, he attributes statements to Dr Carson that we would be wise to consider and re-apply. Dr Carson believes that there are three things people can do to ensure that they do not end up in poverty: finish high school, get married and delay childbirth until after marriage. He believes that those three things could filter out 95% of all poor people in the USA.

It must be obvious that job prospects increase with an education and marketable skills. Having children early and out of wedlock limits choices and changes the priorities of young, single parents. Traditional marriage and family, the article continues, removes self-centeredness and increases your ability to be responsible, and manage resources as you grow your wealth.

I believe that government programs can undergird, but cannot replace, this commonsense approach to socio-economic reform. The problem with what he suggests is that it requires discipline, patience and foresight.

In our culture, single-parent homes with multiple half siblings are the norm. Encountering young, and not so young, people with poor reasoning skills, who fail to take advantage of educational opportunities, are an epidemic. There has to be a shift in what has passively been accepted as a new norm in this country.

Stay in school and get an education, marry and then have children, are Dr. Carson’s suggestions to reduce poverty and the poverty mindset. Black communities in America, and locally, by and large, are excellent examples of the failure to follow that sage advice.

- JB



