Travis Robinson is a political prodigy

Dear Editor,

Travis Robinson is the youngest person to ever be elected to the House of Assembly. The May 10, 2017 general election will long be remembered as an historic one. Robinson's victory over PLP Dr Bernard Nottage, a savvy, experienced veteran in politics, conjures up images of David going up against the Philistine Goliath. No one anticipated Nottage losing Bains and Grants Town. Voters in that community saw leadership qualities in young Travis and rightly decided to elect him as their MP. I am confident he will not disappoint his constituents. It is my understanding that Robinson is pursuing a Bachelor of Science Degree in Tourism at the University of The Bahamas.

Having served as junior MP for Bains and Grants Town for two consecutive terms, Robinson was junior minister of tourism. Hindsight being 20/20, divine providence was obviously at work, in that he was being prepared for the two bonafide positions of Bains and Grants Town MP and Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism. The former head boy at Stephen Dillet Primary, T.A. Thompson Jr High and C.R. Walker High, and founder of the Rising Star Organization, is an ambitious political prodigy we can all be proud of. One can only imagine how happy his parents are. Here it is, your 22-year-old is sitting in Parliament, governing an entire country. Robinson has accomplished so much in his short life. It is young Bahamians like Mr Robinson who are reminders that not all is lost with our young people.





- Kevin Evans



