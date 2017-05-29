Dear Editor,

On May 25 my dear wife treated me to the opening night of James Catalyn’s “You say, I say” at the Dundas Centre for the Performing Arts. Anything relating to abuse in its myriad forms can hardly be called “enjoyable”, but Catalyn and the production crew and cast did a truly excellent job of educating us and adding a little humor to this difficult topic, which was, in fact, very entertaining.

Abuse, no doubt, is one of the major causes of our current criminal problems. I feel, therefore, that this play should be recorded and shown to at-risk youths — both male and female. Perhaps, in time, we might start to see some improvements in the abuse problem generally and also in recorded criminal behavior, as more people become better educated to this very sad and quite dangerous problem.

– Peter Armstrong