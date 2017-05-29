Permanent registration and a permanent register of voters

Dear Editor,

I refer to your editorial "Ensuring public service modernization continues", and wish to say that I agree, almost completely, with the recommendations in the editorial. I would, however, go further than you do on the process of voter registration.

You ask the question,"If a Bahamian proved to the Parliamentary Registration Department when he was 18 years old that he was a Bahamian citizen by producing his passport, why should he have to prove it every five years?" The obvious answer is that he should not have to do it. He should be assigned a permanent voter registration number on a smart card, which contains all his pertinent personal information and a photograph. This information would be kept on a permanent voter registration database, as your editorial suggested. The permanent register of voters should be online, so that persons could check their registration status, should they wish to do so.

Could someone explain to me what purpose is served by creating a new voters register every five years? Current laws already provide for the Registrar of Births and Deaths to supply to the Parliamentary Registration Department the names of persons who have died on a regular basis, and similarly, for the Prison Department to supply the names of people who are imprisoned. Using this information, the register could be updated at regular intervals. If this were done, The Bahamas would always have a correct register of voters and would not have to endure the anxieties experienced during the immediate past voter registration exercises.

– A. Leonard Archer