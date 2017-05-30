Does The Bahamas really believe in second chances?

Dear Editor,

In The Bahamas we enjoy luxuries some countries can only dream of. One such is the ability to travel throughout the United States of America without the need for a visa. As long as your criminal record is clean, of course. This brings me to my point of concern: the police record, which is simply a document that conveys your criminal history. It is issued by the Criminal Records Section within the Royal Bahamas Police Force at a cost of $3 for Bahamians and $5 for foreign applicants.

For many of us, we see this as just another administrative document needed to get things done. Obtaining it is relatively easy also, thanks to the efficient services provided by officers within the Criminal Records Section. However, for many among us, this document signifies more than just a pass for travel to North America, but also the determining factor between a job offer or job denial.

In The Bahamas, when a person is convicted their criminal record lists the conviction for up to seven years, in some cases even longer. This begs the question: Does this policy promote positive re-introduction of ex-convicts into the community? Ask yourself this: How can we render punishment to offenders for crimes committed against society, yet, after their release, hold past acts against them?

This practice, in my view, brings into question whether we truly believe ex-convicts have the ability to become law-abiding citizens. If we are truthful with ourselves, we will admit many employers wouldn’t entertain an individual with a criminal record. Especially when, for example, a record of an individual convicted of possessing a marijuana joint says, “Convicted of Possession of Dangerous Drugs”.

I have always maintained that the only employer in the world that hires daily, without references, interviews, qualifications or the need for a clean police record, is crime and its many organizations and departments. In my view, if more individuals are given an opportunity to change through probation and community service for certain offences, I am sure many would take corrective measures and adjust their behavior. This change would happen immediately after realizing what’s at stake if they don’t (i.e. loss of freedom and future opportunities).

This approach would facilitate the ability to develop positive mentoring similar to what we see in the Shock Treatment Program, in addition to providing participants for the development of much-needed community service initiatives. I think we can all agree both aspects are desperately needed with the thousands of young Bahamians falling through the cracks.

If we are serious about combating every facet of crime, we must seriously take a look at the ex-convict re-introduction process. Give them a fighting chance at succeeding, rather than setting them up to fail from the outset.

After all, we’ve all made mistakes at one point or another, imagine if yours were held against you for seven years. Where would you be today?

– Clifford