Conceit blinded Adrian Gibson

Adrian Gibson.

Published: May 31, 2017

Dear Editor,



Adrian Gibson’s humongous ego has dragged him off the Hubert Minnis reserve and into political no-man’s land, and all at breakneck speed. Less than one week into the new FNM government, one of its most junior members violated the unwritten code of political jockeying: “Sit small till your name call’.”

Lady Luck has been kind to Gibson. A millennial, he was given a newspaper column, allowing him a pulpit to rant and vent on any topic he wanted. He set his eyes on his native Long Island, and although he was a long shot for a nomination, he was in the right place at the right time when the FNM standard bearer in the seat self-ejected from the party. That put him on pole position for a winnable FNM seat, even in a non ‘salami’ election year.

As a member of the freshmen class entering politics Gibson should have set himself on a course of understanding the needs and desires of the people of Long Island and then promulgating a strategy to lobby in Parliament and with the executive to deliver for his people.

But noooo! He had ideas well beyond his station. In his convoluted mind, he should have been invited by the prime minister to join the Cabinet. There is nothing wrong with ego or ambition, of course. Without both we would have no politicians. But political longevity depends on an ability to read the tea leaves and to keep both ego and ambition in check.

It seems Adrian Gibson never followed the career of Dr. Andre Rollins, who imploded, bringing a rapid end to what could have been a promising career in politics. Neither did he learn anything from the lady who could not wait her turn.

In our system of government the prime minister derives most of his unwritten power from the twin gifts of patronage and prerogative. The two greatest prerogatives of the PM are the dissolution and convocation of Parliament and the appointment and firing of Cabinet ministers.

Also high on that list is the responsibility to recommend to the sovereign a nominee for governor general; to nominate someone for appointment as chief justice; to name ambassadors, and to counsel and recommend to Her Majesty for honors such as knighthoods.

Adrian was not alone in waiting to get a call from the prime minister to discuss a Cabinet appointment. One half of the caucus didn’t get a call but they had the good grace not to make a public display of their naked ambition and disappointment. Some people didn’t have to wonder if they would get a call. They were either senior enough in the party or had distinguished themselves in past public service to correctly surmise that a phone call would come.

Gibson no doubt sat by his phone all weekend while composing his maiden speech to Cabinet. What swell up his head? In his own words, he had slayed a dragon in his constituency and that was qualification enough to sit at the table. Did he consider that maybe the FNM had something to do with his success?

By Gibson’s logic, Reece Chipman should be in the Cabinet. He defeated a sitting prime minister. Travis Robinson beat BJ Nottage, Shonel Ferguson mash’ up Fred Mitchell, and Pakesia Parker Edgecombe destroyed Obie Wilchombe.

But they quite wisely kept their heads down and are waiting for the prime minister to dispense some more of his patronage and prerogative. There are public boards, some of them paying gigs, and plum assignments, not to mention the myriad of goodies they will want to lobby for on behalf of their constituents.

The prime minister had an embarrassment of political riches when he got 34 other members elected to the House. He had to balance that against a pledge to form a “smart” government that would reflect the greater cross-section of the electorate.

He has largely done that, getting a grade of A-minus for his Cabinet picks. The minus is because his Cabinet has only one female. We need to set about attracting more qualified women to enter frontline politics, so that hopefully one day we can achieve gender parity in Cabinet.

At this stage Adrian Gibson should be concerned with only one thing – being a good MP and holding the seat for his party in 2022. If he can demonstrate that he can easily win the seat again and the branch is happy with him, that will increase his value and usefulness to the prime minister and put him in a better position. Others will then gladly ‘carry his water for him’ in very high places.

Adrian needs to grow up and realize that politics is a team sport. Hubert Minnis didn’t win the government, the Free National Movement did. So Adrian needs to take his disappointment, roll-up his shirtsleeves and help the people of Long Island get the infrastructure improvements, government services and the private sector helping hand they will need to transform their community.

Starting off your nascent political career by publicly poking the prime minister in the eye is not a smart strategy, and the people who voted for him deserve better.

Gibson hung a bull’s-eye around his own neck. It’s now easier for the prime minister to keep an eye on him because we now know that any plum chairmanship he might be given is only a consolation prize to the man who had already measured the drapes in the minister’s office.

This young man’s view (pun intended) is being blinded by immaturity and conceit.



– Disappointed







