Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Refusing to accept your loss

Published: Jun 01, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

Dear Editor,

 

The Bahamian populace has given Hubert Minnis and his government a very clear mandate to govern our country for the next five years.

The eminent QC, Wayne “Kiss my backside” Munroe, who believes in his mind that he’s the keenest person God has created, was rejected by the Bahamian people on two previous occasions when trying to be elected on two different party tickets. The PLP created what they thought was a safe seat for him and he blew it, as he did in Mount Moriah.

Bradley Roberts, a former UBP and a 74-year-old man, along with his sidekick, Errington “Minky Racial” Isaacs, who should have left frontline politics 15 years ago, are having great difficulty accepting the drubbing of the PLP and are making negative statements daily on the policies now being enunciated by the people’s government. Gentlemen, your credibility has been pot-shot. No one is listening to you all. Haven’t you gotten the message? It was sent loud and clear on May 10, 2017.

Stop your whining and crying of what ‘could’ve, should’ve, would’ve’. Respect the Bahamians’ wishes. They had enough of what you were offering.

Please keep quiet and sit small until your name is called. No one is listening.

 

– Kelly D. Burrows

 

Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

.

Quick Links