Refusing to accept your loss

Dear Editor,

The Bahamian populace has given Hubert Minnis and his government a very clear mandate to govern our country for the next five years.

The eminent QC, Wayne “Kiss my backside” Munroe, who believes in his mind that he’s the keenest person God has created, was rejected by the Bahamian people on two previous occasions when trying to be elected on two different party tickets. The PLP created what they thought was a safe seat for him and he blew it, as he did in Mount Moriah.

Bradley Roberts, a former UBP and a 74-year-old man, along with his sidekick, Errington “Minky Racial” Isaacs, who should have left frontline politics 15 years ago, are having great difficulty accepting the drubbing of the PLP and are making negative statements daily on the policies now being enunciated by the people’s government. Gentlemen, your credibility has been pot-shot. No one is listening to you all. Haven’t you gotten the message? It was sent loud and clear on May 10, 2017.

Stop your whining and crying of what ‘could’ve, should’ve, would’ve’. Respect the Bahamians’ wishes. They had enough of what you were offering.

Please keep quiet and sit small until your name is called. No one is listening.

– Kelly D. Burrows