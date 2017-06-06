$30 million on sidewalks on 21/7 New Providence?

Dear Editor,

The new FNM government has announced that it will have to borrow an unprecedented $700 million to run the country. This means that they met a treasury that is bare, despite well over $1 billion in VAT in addition to the billions collected via other forms of taxation by the PLP government. Bahamians are shocked after finding out that the Christie administration spent $30 million on sidewalks on the 21/7 island of New Providence. Nothing is adding up. How could the Christie administration collect all that money, yet the country is still broke? How could the Christie administration borrow $150 million on account of damages caused by Hurricane Matthew, yet many homes on Grand Bahama are still in disrepair?

The PLP built no new schools, no new hospitals and no new administrative buildings. Yet, after having collected billions in tax dollars, the country has virtually nothing to show for it. Who was the recipient of the $30 million contract to build the sidewalks? Are any former PLP Cabinet ministers shareholders in this company? Is the contractor related in any way, shape or form to any high-ranking PLP? Did the Bahamian people receive value for their hard-earned dollar? Why wasn't this contract publicized by BIS and ZNS? At a hefty price of $30 million, what kind of materials were used to construct the said sidewalks? These are just some of the questions Bahamians are demanding answers to.

Something smells fishy here. Why would sidewalks cost that much money? After the audits of government agencies are concluded, the FNM administration must haul all those responsible for pillaging this country before the courts. They must be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

– The Whistleblower