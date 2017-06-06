Please revamp the public service

Dear Editor,

The Free National Movement (FNM) party has steam-rolled into office and they seem focused on having financial audits conducted in various ministries. I think this is a step in the right direction, given the fact that the auditor general uncovered a vast amount of weak fiscal controls under the former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) government.

If the audits reveal anything unsavory or illegal, I support the government in allowing the criminal justice system to execute its role. There should be no interference at all from government ministers, pastors, the elite or civil society.

But there is another pertinent issue that I think the government must act upon forthwith.

The public service, for decades, has drained the financial resources of our country and I am a firm believer that in many instances we have not been receiving excellent service for the money being spent. In fact, I believe that collectively the public service has been wanting.

The new FNM government needs to conduct a review of all the services offered by the public service. Once this is completed, they should move forward with a view to providing the public with more efficient services through the use of technology and revise the compliment of workers accordingly.

Persons who are not performing up to standard need to be put on probation and eventually weeded out of the system if they do not meet the standard. Persons who are reporting to work but have nothing to do need to be made redundant. Persons who are doing a yeoman's job need to be recognized and compensated as such.

Additionally, a program of succession planning needs to be either introduced or vigorously enforced so that the government can vastly reduce the cost of rehiring retirees who basically act as high priced consultants.

From my vantage point, I think we are in big financial trouble and our troubles started decades ago. The government of the day recently stated that we have to borrow over 300 million dollars just to satisfy commitments made by the former administration. This cannot be a good sign for The Bahamas.

I encourage the government to continue its fiscal audits and then strengthen and implement controls where needed. I also hope that they will revamp the public service and make the tough decision to downsize where applicable, because our current financial position dictates that we must.

– Dehavilland Moss