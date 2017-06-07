Response to Bradley Roberts’ statement

Dear Editor,

I just read the statement from Bradley Roberts suggesting that Prime Minister Minnis and Dionisio D'Aguilar are in a conflict of interest over a Baha Mar meeting.

I stopped at the first paragraph. If D'Aguilar isn't a sitting board member, how is it a conflict of interest? Jerome Fitzgerald was a sitting member of the Cabinet, and the former AG said he did a stellar job in the wake of his scandalous actions.

The PLP has started off on the wrong foot. They have no right to argue as an opposition for the plight of the people. May 10 was a clear and direct indication that the Bahamian people repose absolutely NO confidence in the PLP.

I, along with the masses, commend Hubert Minnis for trying to make right this wrong done by the PLP. Sarkis Izmirlian has invested millions of dollars into The Bahamas, only to be abused and hijacked by a Batista-style government.

Tell the PLP go take a hike, from a lifetime supporter of the PLP who had sense enough to ‘roc wit Doc’.

– Still Rocking With Doc!