Of PLP mice and men

Dear Editor,

There was never any doubt that Philip Brave Davis would lead the PLP’s barbershop quartet in the new House of Assembly.

For decades Brave coveted the job of prime minister but he was too milquetoast to battle Perry Christie for the one prerequisite needed to achieve his dream, leader of the PLP.

Despite holding the handle instead of the blade, Brave wasn’t Macbethian enough to countenance regicide and topple Emperor Christie. In street parlance, Brave got ‘swing’ by Christie whose shadow haunted him until approximately 11:59 on the evening of May 10.

Christie was anointed by Sir Lynden Pindling to be a useful vassal to safeguard the PLP culture of cronyism. Christie instead saw the hand of God at play in his selection and assumed a divine right to reign over The Bahamas forever, hallelujah.

But a funny thing happened on his road to perpetual rule. The people had other plans for Christie. In Centreville, by a margin of votes as large as the new PLP House of Assembly caucus, they dismissed him with his proverbial tail between his legs.

Sip-sip says that Brave had a golden opportunity to take on Perry Christie at the PLP convention in January. In a show of canny political brinksmanship, he was to hook-up with the lone wolf challenger to the PLP status quo, Alfred Sears, to take down Christie.

For sure, a Davis-Sears ticket would have lost to Christie, but it would have given Brave much needed street credibility. He would have been able to say to the PLP doubters, “told you so”. Sniping behind Christie’s back now makes all and sundry look petty and childish.

Christie was their man. They backed him to the hilt and they all were dragged down with him.

Brave’s first moves as opposition leader have produced little more than a yawn. In naming Fred Mitchell and Michael Darville to the Senate, Brave confirmed that he is not the change agent the PLP now needs.

He could have named a true disrupter like Alfred Sears to the Senate, though an understandably peeved Sears might want nothing to do with Brave right now and wants to owe him nothing in the future.

He could have named Michael Halkitis, who is still well-liked, despite his foolish talk about how the VAT money was spent.

At some point the party will have to do a postmortem to see why and how they failed. That will reveal that their brand of politics is stale and that Pindlingism has run its course.

Brave is on a weak wicket to turn around the party, given his past political troubles. His is not the face of a reinvented PLP. Even though he never served in Pindling’s government, he is as tainted by the ‘all-for-me-baby’ philosophy, as was Christie.

He can no longer hide from the inevitable BAMSI questions. The stink of the dump fires and the odious public works contracts gravy train he oversaw will follow him into this new Parliament.

And we will have Brave to thank for burdening us with Fred Mitchell yet again from the Senate. Fred suffers the humiliation of being demoted to the Senate only because it’s a means to getting back in the House one day. Advancing age won’t dim his ambition of becoming a smarter but more arrogant Perry Christie.

Brave must now focus his attention on Obie Wilchcombe, another Christie acolyte, who wants his old job of party chairman back.

It’s doubtful that Obie and Brave exchange Christmas cards; such is the rancor between them. Brave, Obie and Fred as poster boys for the “new” PLP would shatter hopes of rebuilding, rebranding and reinvigorating the party.

Without structural and cultural change, the PLP will languish as a relic of the past. The election proved that the poor see nothing progressive about PLP ideology. The FNM owns that mantle. And they ceded the progressive and liberal ground as well.

V. Alfred Gray and Jerome Fitzgerald stomped over liberalism when they tried to interfere with the administration of justice. Christie ignored the instructions of the people given in a referendum and then showed us his middle finger.

The good people of Cat Island will be the first to tell Brave that it’s foolish to put fresh wine into old bottles. He won’t get new ideas for moving the PLP forward from the same old mind sets who crashed the party in the first place.

The tired old PLP clique who rejected change in January can hardly be expected to embrace it in June.

– The Graduate