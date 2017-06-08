The Haitian problem in The Bahamas

Dear Editor,

Have you ever been to Long Island? I haven’t been there myself, but I have heard stories about it. What have I heard? Well, Editor, I have heard that there are very little to no illegal Haitians in Long Island. Have you heard that too? If that is true, then what is their secret?

I heard that the Bahamians and residents of Long Island have adopted a “no tolerance” island policy to illegal migration to that island. Have you heard that too, Editor? What they do there is that all the Bahamians and residents are very co-operative with the immigration department in that department’s efforts to apprehend illegal Haitians. As a matter of fact, they don’t wait for the immigration department. They apprehend these illegal Haitians on their own and then call the authorities. What they also do is they do not allow these Haitian boats, loaded down with migrants, to land in Long Island.

When these Haitians arrive, Long Islanders give them water to drink that will last them a few days; they give them some groceries, and they send them on their way. Furthermore, these Bahamians and residents don’t hire illegal Haitians. They don’t give them a job. That makes sense. Because if these Haitians have no way of supporting themselves in Long Island, then they would be forced to relocate to another island where the residents are more accommodating.

Editor, if these things are true about Long Island, then they seem to have a formula the rest of The Bahamas can emulate to rid ourselves of the illegal population of Haitians in New Providence and other islands. But it will be much more difficult for New Providence and the rest because our illegal Haitian problem is endemic. It is an integral part of our culture. Can you imagine a contractor in Nassau or some other island not being permitted to hire illegal Haitians? I shudder to even think of the repercussions. Who would do all the heavy lifting? Who would mix all the concrete? Who would cut your lawn and manicure your garden? Who would clean your house? Who would cook your food? Who would clean your clothes? Who would be willing to work in the hot sun from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., sometimes with very little water? Which Bahamians would be willing to do all of that?

I am being purposefully ridiculous, Editor, because I know all too well that Bahamians do these jobs too, and for very little money. But these Bahamians are considered to be of the lower class of our society. It is sad, but true. Some Bahamians say if you are doing a job that a Haitian can do, then there is nothing to you. You are a nobody. These Haitians, however, have a different outlook – a job is a job. This is why these Haitians keep coming to The Bahamas in droves; boatload after boatload. For lack of a better phrase, The Bahamas represents ‘the land of milk and honey’.

Perhaps if all of us in New Providence and the Family Islands were to adopt the same attitude of those in Long Island, then our (Haitian) illegal migration problem would be curtailed. But what do we do with those that are here already? Well, Editor, I suggest that we regularize them in some sensible way that is humane and acceptable to the Bahamian public, so that we can continue to have access to their services that have helped to build this country. What do you say Bahamians, can we give it a try?

Thank you for your valuable time and space in your newspaper.

– Marvin G. Lightbourn