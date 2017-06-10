Fred Mitchell has designs on PLP leadership

Dear Editor,

Please allow me to respond to former PLP Cabinet minister Fred Mitchell. Former Cabinet minister Fred Mitchell — it rolls so sweetly from the pen, I hope that I will forever be able to refer to Fred Mitchell as ‘former’.

To have Fred Mitchell go after the FNM is of course fair game, but I was somewhat surprised to see Mitchell lash out at FNM supporters, since any politician worth his salt knows that those who oppose you today might well support you tomorrow, if only you let them. But let me give Fred Mitchell his props. More than a few of my closest relatives have resided in Mr. Mitchell’s Fox Hill Constituency for many years and are very strong supporters of his, and for good reason. Mr. Mitchell has been an excellent M.P. in his constituency. He has come to the aid of more than one of my relatives on multiple occasions. When one of them had the misfortune of having her house destroyed by fire some years ago, Fred Mitchell was there for her. When you call Fred Mitchell, he comes. Mitchell don’t duck. I commend him for that.

All that being said, Fred Mitchell is a pompous, arrogant person who seems to feel that anything less than being Prime Minister is beneath him. He desires to be Prime Minister and he is willing to do whatever it takes to get there. There is, of course, nothing wrong with wanting to be Prime Minister. To lust after it as unashamedly as Mitchell has these many years is the cardinal sin.

Fred Mitchell’s analysis on why the FNM won the May 10th general election is that, “They were able to manipulate a population suffering from the ill effects of the economic recession which were never overcome, and the turn of clever phrases, plus the money of foreign interest to accomplish what they have and the failure of the PLP to correct the problem.”

Yes, drivel though it is, that is the sum total of Fred Mitchell’s analysis. As the old people would say... “Fred Mitchell caan be see what happen eh?”

Police investigators are often able to determine whether a murder victim was known to his assailant based on the manner in which the murder was committed — principally the weapon that was used. A total stranger with no personal connection or emotional attachment to the victim, for example, might use a gun or something that produces a quick surgical strike, since the goal is only to get the deed done. An assailant with emotional, passionate ties to the victim on the other hand, might use a knife or some other blunt force instrument that best express their anger and revulsion.

In economic recession elections voters vote with a sense of resignation. “So you promised that you would turn around the economy and create jobs, but you didn’t get it done. Ok, no hard feelings, nothing personal, we’ll just try the other guy!” As a result, such elections are typically close, as was evidenced by the economic recession election of 2012. This would qualify as that quick surgical strike.

If, on the other hand, the main issues are scandal and corruption, “You seeking to enrich yourselves at my expense!”, voters take that personally and react to it angrily.

This is very clearly reflected in the result of the May 10th general election. What we got was an angry, up close and personal, in your face; an “I just caan stand your behind and I don’t care if I get blood all over me” knifing.

Incumbents, Cabinet ministers, when they lose have been known to lose by 200-300 votes. In this election, some Cabinet ministers got beaten by 200 votes in a single polling division!

Editor, are you familiar with the Blind Blake song “Jones o Jones?” If so, you will recall that Blind Blake complains bitterly of a number of failed relationships he’d had with a number of women, going so far as to name the women. Then finally, he found the right woman and their relationship was going beautifully. But, along comes this guy named Jones who takes his good woman from him. Blake was understandably apoplectic and he threatened to do to Jones exactly what the FNM and the Bahamian people did to the PLP on May 10th.

“I’m gonta take my weddin, butcher - gonta chop yuh tru an’ tru!

Gonta chop yuh inta pieces, jus’ big enough fuh stew! Gonta kill yuh dead an’ bury yuh!

Gonta dig yuh up fuh fun! Gonta stan’ an’ watch duh buzzard take duh meat off yuh bones! When I get tru everybody gonta mournnnnnn…Jones o Jones!”

Two of Fred Mitchell’s more prominent PLP colleagues — Leslie Miller and Alfred Sears — have provided clear anecdotal evidence in support of my “the choice of weapon was a knife” theory.

Leslie Miller totally blamed Perry Christie for the blowout loss, saying that wherever he went in his constituency, people were telling him that they loved him and had nothing against him, but that they hated Mr. Christie. He claimed, in fact, that Christie is hated all over the country.

Sears related that as he campaigned, he consistently encountered PLPs who told him that they could not, “In good conscience, continue with the leadership of our country for another five years under the PLP.”

Economic recession elections do not evoke such emotions. Whatever you think of Fred Mitchell you must concede that Fred Mitchell is a very smart guy. Any honest, objective analysis of the recent election cannot but be harshly critical of Perry Christie. The drivel that Mitchell offered up as analysis has a purpose.

Mitchell is a calculating, cunning, conniving politician. Successful politicians often are. Mitchell sees an opening — in that opening stands Perry Gladstone Christie!

In the Progressive Liberal Party, Perry Christie might no longer be king, but he is certainly kingmaker. Mitchell knows that if he is to realize his goal to become PLP leader, which is of course the springboard to his ultimate dream of becoming Prime Minister, he needs Perry Christie.

Now that his “blue eyed” boy Jerome Fitzgerald has been thoroughly tarnished and totally discredited, Perry Christie finds himself in need of a successor. It would no doubt be preferred that the new leader be a member of Parliament, but the May 10th election dealt him a very bad hand.

What he has left standing is Brave Davis whom he does not trust — but who does? And Glenys Hanna Martin, one of the worst ministers of anything — ever.

There is little chance that Christie will support Sears. He was perhaps still smarting from Sears having challenged his leadership a few months ago and is now, no doubt, steaming after seeing Sears’ post-election analysis, which is so hugely critical of him and puts the loss squarely at his feet.

Who knows which of the other leadership aspirants will still be standing by the time the new administration has completed its forensic audits?

Yes, there is little doubt that Christie will have a huge hand in determining his successor. Meanwhile, Mitchell is eyeing his opening and plotting his course.

- Cornell Stuart



