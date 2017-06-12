Working with legalized gambling

Dear Editor,

Former Bahamas Christian Council President Rev. Dr. Ranford Patterson reminded us that the Bahamian people voted against legalized gambling at the recent FNM service of thanksgiving held on Sunday, May 21. It is ‘The People’s Time’, however, now that gambling is legal what do we do with it? In The Nassau Guardian’s Business section, on 16 May 2017, it was written that “Flowers noted that some regulations were not properly implemented; can be changed to improve industry.”

In The Nassau Guardian’s November 12, 2015 edition, a quote by Bishop Laish Boyd read: “Friends, whatever we say about the gaming industry, its actual effect on the society is that it gouges out a chunk of flesh from the torso of this nation and creates syndrome of ill effects that will call for a lot of repair and healing. The fact of the matter is that entities like the church, the social services department, psychologists and counsellors, social and civic organizations that seek to build and uplift, will all have a lot more work to do given the decisions taken. Let all of the aforementioned bodies commit to doing so. I call on the government to lead a fuller inquiry into the social and moral side effects that we are in for. Let us come together to work out a plan of action, as promised by the government.”

The article adds: “In my Synod charge of 2012, I said the following which I still hold to be true, that is, that this phenomenon is harmful to the moral fiber of this country in the long run, although there are many short term advantages that are attractive and of some benefit now. Legalizing the numbers business would be further opening the floodgates to the lowering of standards and values.”

The Bahamas gaming industry needs to explore intervention in addressing the issue of problem gambling (PG). Legalized gambling is ranked by international psychiatric boards at a DSM-5, (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders). This is on the same level as cocaine addiction/substance abuse, based on its power to destroy, ruin and totally decimate a person’s financial capability and family bond. Gambling house venues, smart phones and computers have all the same become finance destroying and time consuming base-houses of addiction for too many hapless Bahamians.

PG afflicts whole families with the elderly being a unique, more vulnerable segment of our society. Timely information could assist in intervention and help. Statistical scientific assessments from Australian and Canadian government reports demonstrate how destructive PG is on the honor and dignity of people whose sole income is pension and welfare sustenance. Intervention tools are a major component of the Canadian, Australian and European gaming industries.

The gaming industry can assist its patrons and society at large by placing intervention information at gaming teller positions and in the media, warning of the dangers of PG.

Screening for PG is difficult, as research suggests that persons addicted to gambling will deny that something they enjoy is destroying them. It is the same as cocaine and chocolate cake addictions.

After all, according to Australian research, gamblers manage and hide their PG addiction by constantly borrowing money and placing themselves ever deeper into financial debt beyond recovery. The Bahamas Gaming Act legislates that gaming venues place educational pamphlets at teller positions and on gaming machines, warning of the dangers of PG. I produced a Bahamian model gambler education pamphlet, which was ignored by all stakeholders in the Bahamas gaming industry. The relevant ministers and social services agencies have refused to address the “responsible gambling” aspect of the gaming legislation. Thus, thousands of Bahamians became gambling addicts and are driven to abject poverty by the powerful, private, billion-dollar gaming industry. Many have accumulated massive debt, lost jobs, houses, mental health and savings.

While this burden should be on government and its gaming partners, people’s ability to save money and pay back loans should affront the banking and financial sectors especially. Because easy, accessible loans are a looming opportunity, untold social damage is being afflicted.

In the Tribune Business section on December 15, 2016, it was written that Mario Cartwright, past president of the Long Island Chamber of Commerce said: “It is unfortunate that many Long Islanders are avid gamblers. Playing numbers transcends everything in their lives. Money for gambling is set aside first before consideration is given for groceries, clothing and other vital household needs; it’s a pity.

“This money never comes back. This gambling scourge has caused a severe decay in the moral fiber of the Long Island community. Parents are setting a very poor example for their children. Legitimate business are suffering because the numbers houses are drying up Long Island’s economy one spin at a time.”

Most church tithes and attendances have plummeted at least 65 percent. Neither the government, nor the gaming industry partners have addressed the PG issue. Gaming houses, like cocaine pushers, should not be the ones to self regulate. Studies of Australian, Brazilian, American, Canadian and European advanced gaming industries demonstrate that PG compromises healthy personal, social and national wellbeing.

Australian government research data also found that governments rely on gambling taxes while spending considerably more on social welfare. It concludes with the finding that the gaming industry desperately relies on new patrons and persons who will develop PG. While gaming for entertainment is legal, the fact that it is ranked at DSM-5 along with cocaine addiction calls for patrons to be warned of PG’s deep pitfalls.

Most often just a warning sign that PG can be dangerous is sufficient intervention. Some may require PG group talk therapy.

Across Canada, from 2011 to 2012, Ontario contributed the highest to problem gambling efforts ($40,800,000) and to the responsible gambling industry ($12,942,000). Intervention at any stage of PG is critical. According to Australian research, in small isolated communities – similar to our out islands – marked financial and social distress and decline become evident, with the elderly relying on further government assistance.

With PG eating away at money that would have been spent throughout communities or saved in banks, whole areas show marked economic decline in home repair and upkeep and health among the population due to improper nutrition. What’s more, secondary addictions like alcoholism come into play, due to depression and coping with financial losses.

In The Nassau Guardian’s Business section on September 30, 2015, it was written that Sir Franklyn Wilson said: “In this context I note that I happened to have served as the commissioner of racing when last horse racing took place here. There was, and I suspect remains, considerable evidence that increased gambling means increased poverty. Gambling breeds poverty.”

Many of us who are living testaments of the results of DSM-5 compulsive addiction disorders during the 1980s are witnessing the wholesale social upheavals being repeated. Only this time, rather than the Bahamian male going down, it is our females. Women compound the PG catastrophic consequence due to the lack of critical, gaming information. After all, females are, for the most part, the primary breadwinners in this contemporary Bahamas. When women fall, they take men and children with them. A significant threat also goes to the national security of The Bahamas, as persons holding positions of integrity are compromised and squandering critical national time.

Believers in Jesus Christ in prayerful, quiet, meditation, may pray, 1 Timothy 6:9: “Those who desire to be rich fall into temptation, into a snare, into many senseless and harmful desires that plunge people into ruin and destruction.”

It is The People’s Time, however, because gambling is legal, we must work with it.

– Carlton L. Robinson