Little ‘Mama’ is safe in the arms of Jesus

In “The Great Divorce”, noted Christian apologist C.S. Lewis said that there are only two kinds of people: those who say to God, “Thy will be done”, and those to whom God says in the end, “Thy will be done”. Lewis further stated that no soul who seriously and constantly desires joy will ever miss it.

The country is currently in the process of mourning the tragic passing of little Elnora Bullard, affectionately called “Mama”. Mama was only seven when she passed away. Her family, along with her school, Claridge Primary, have been hit the hardest by this tragedy. One cannot empathize with her parents, unless one has also experienced the passing of a child. In The Bahamas we have a saying that no parent should have to bury their children; it should be the other way around.

‘Why do people die?’ ‘Where do dead people go?’ Those were among the questions asked by Mama's classmates. I would like to assure her parents as well as her former peers that Mama is now safe in the arms of Jesus in Heaven, experiencing the joy Lewis spoke of in “The Great Divorce”.

Notwithstanding the Catholic Church along with its authoritative declarations during 13th and 15th centuries, and the 16th century Council of Trent, nothing in the Protestant Bible remotely hints at or suggests that limbus infantum is real. To the best of my knowledge, it is not even mentioned in the Apocrapha. Heaven is real, however. It is the place where Christians and little children, such as Mama, go when they die. That is why Jesus told His disciples to, “suffer the little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me; for of such is the kingdom of God”. Little children are covered in the blood of Jesus.

At their mental stage of development, God will not hold them morally accountable on Judgment Day. As theologians have opined, children have not reached the age of accountability. Hence God, in His sovereign choice, has covered them with His mercy. That is why heaven is teeming with kids. Sin, sickness, suffering and death are all realities man is faced with due to the fall of Adam in Eden.

In theology, the reality of evil is called theodicy, something many philosophers have grappled with. God could have intervened in Eden, but He chose not to, in deference to man's free will. He could have programmed humans to obey and love Him. But in the final analysis, that would not be true love. What we have today is the best possible situation God could have made, in order to get to the best world: heaven. In closing, I would like to quote again from Lewis, this time from his “The Problem of Pain”: “If tribulation is a necessary element in the redemption, we must anticipate that it will never cease till God sees the world to be either redeemed or no further redeemable.” I know Mama's love and sorely miss her, but she is with someone who loves her far greater than they can ever imagine. And I can assure them that He will take great care of her in that place where true joy never ends.

– Kevin Evans