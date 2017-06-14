Oh, Cat Island, can you hear me? Pt. 2

Dear Editor,

It is impossible make an assessment of Cat Island in a weekend visit, especially considering that the Friday and Monday were wholly spent travelling by air to and from the island. However, I do wish to list some observations I made while on the island.

The drive from New Bight to Arthur's Town (30 odd miles) showed me many settlements, none of which showed signs of being wealthy. Yards were often full of junked cars and equipment (obvious why), as were derelict and abandoned buildings, churches and houses present, often with a newer occupied structure right behind the older deserted one. This, I imagine, started happening with previous generations moving to the urban centers of The Bahamas during the 1950s. I imagine this must still continue today, as the young leave school and look for work.

Another observation, however, was the lack of litter and trash along the roadside, and to a large extent in the yards and settlements – a pleasant surprise. Marsh Harbour, Abaco, and Nassau could definitely take some lessons from the people of Cat Island.

Views of sheep, goats and yard chickens everywhere, along with slash and burn farming were a good indication of a subsistence economy being prevalent, where food procurement comes from local island production. This was also reflected in the local restaurants, where menus consist mainly of chicken, goat, mutton, crab and fish fare. There were no fresh vegetables or even coffee or tea. Farms were common, which were all dependent on the seasonal rains, which had not yet happened up to our visit. Late rains, and in this instance drought, was seriously affecting new crop plantings; and without immediate rainfall these plantings will be lost, and so income expected at harvest will be absent.

Land preparation follows the generations old method of burning the fields, clearing the residue, leaving tree trunks for vines, and planting in the soil pockets between the rocks on the land. Fertilizers are used, applied at the point in time when rains are expected, thus allowing the chemicals to 'cool down' before exposure to the crop roots. Traditional crops include peas and beans, Indian corn, cassava, sweet potato (Solomon) and yams; they are all grown in succession to take advantage of nutrient and water demands for the crop and the time of season. Pineapples are grown in the redlands in the south, as are papaya, peppers and sugar cane. Cooler months later on in the year encourage production of tomatoes, sweet pepper, cabbage and other crops providing for local and resort consumption.

The Cat Island Farmers Association advertises a weekly farmers market at Smith Bay public dock. Fishing is a continuous activity providing fresh product for local and resort consumption simultaneously. All of these make a significant contribution to the local economy.

Other sectors fueling the economy must include resort development, which, though relatively small on a national scale, provides employment in construction, services, maintenance and staffing. Second home ownership also provides similar input. Other areas are found in government institutions and contracts, utilities, entrepreneurial enterprises (e.g. hardware stores, service stations, car rentals, food stores, local restaurants) and visitor lodging.

In all, Cat Island does not appear to have a thriving economy, but one of survival. For example, we gave a lift to a young man, crab in hand, who wanted to make a sale in order to buy a soda.

– John Hedden